2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT AWD Adds More Value

For old-schoolers like me, the 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT AWD bears no resemblance, to say my 1968 Mustang Fastback.

But I guess that’s the point. The all-electric SUV has been around five years, seats up to five adults, and has a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds. It has been tweaked to become more responsive to customer requests.

The biggest change involves the addition of a heat pump that helps optimize energy consumption, especially in colder weather conditions. A new sport appearance package on premium trims adds a grille shield, red-painted Brembo brake calipers, and 19-inch high-gloss black-painted wheels. My tester came with a new “Molten Magenta Magnetic” coat of enamel. Front recovery hooks have been added as standard equipment.

Another upgrade is automatic lane changes using the latest version of BlueCruise hands-free highway driving. BlueCruise will initiate a lane change if the vehicle ahead is slower than the set speed or if a vehicle is following too closely in the passing lane. It keeps drivers engaged longer in hands-free mode and helps navigate traffic. Internal testing shows it automates up to 45% of driver-initiated lane changes on a typical drive.

“We’ve built strong relationships with our customers over the last four years, and continue to make upgrades based on their feedback,” said Donna Dickson, Mustang Mach-E chief engineer. “We’re dedicated to giving them the best version of Mustang Mach-E possible, and that means giving them features they have been asking for, like the new heat pump and more interior space up front.”

Mustang Mach-E is powered by a dual-motor eAWD powertrain with a 91kWh extended-range battery that generates 480-horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and has a full-charge range of approximately 225 miles.

On a recent road trip along the backroads of Skagit and Snohomish counties, the Mach-E wowed with its smooth drive, quiet cabin, and spacious, comfortable interior. Front seats feature 10-way (driver) and 8-way (passenger) controls with heated abdominal ventilated options.

The tech-focused interior features 10.2-inch digital cluster and 15.5-inch touchscreen that displays navigation, radio controls, and a myriad of other information to become the cabin’s focal point. A B&O 10-speaker sound system and ambient lighting add to the mix. Passengers complained a fixed panoramic roof was not included on my tester.

Front and rear passengers receive an abundance of leg and head space. The rear trunk and a small frunk provide space to stow overnight bags, golf clubs, personal items, and the like. A column-mounted shifter replaces the previous center-mounted dial shifter on all models, freeing up console space.

Mustang Mach-E features four primary drive modes: Whisper, Engage, Unbridled and Unbridled Extended that adjust throttle response, steering, sound, and lighting. My GT model specifically enhances performance with MagneRide damping and optional increased torque to 700 lb-ft.

Ford Co-Pilot 360 Active is the Mach-E’s safety suite. It includes a 360-degree camera, hands-free highway driving, reverse brake assist, pre-collision assist with automatic braking, intersection assist, blind-spot monitoring, and evasive steering assist.

All things considered, the Mach-E AWD provides owners value for the price and delivers a premium all-electric driving experience at a less-than-premium price. For those in the market, a test drive is warranted today.

Base Price: $54,490

Price As Driven: $59,525

Destination charge is included in base price. Vehicles are provided by the manufacturer. List price may vary at local dealerships.