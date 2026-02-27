Jesse Jackson would remind us to keep hope alive

In these dark days of billionaire bandits and their cronies running the government, it is refreshing to read an inspirational story about the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his influence on one young girl. (‘What it meant to yell, ‘I am somebody!’” by Michelle Singletary in The Herald, Feb. 21).

The story and Jackson remind us we matter, no matter our status in life, and we can use our voices to make a difference. We can speak up and end the destruction caused by the big beautiful bill that hurts 90 percent of Americans, increasing hunger, destroying health care, and decimating the programs that offer a chance for people to lift themselves our of poverty. Together we can turn this around by encouraging our members of Congress to pass legislation that ends this tragedy and benefits everyone. By telling our stories, demanding change, and following up with our votes, there is hope.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish