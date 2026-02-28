State boys basketball roundup and schedule

Glacier Peak’s Reed Nagel takes the ball up the court against Arlington’s Maveric Vaden during the game on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Glacier Peak’s Reed Nagel takes the ball up the court against Arlington’s Maveric Vaden during the game on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state boys basketball tournaments.

Class 4A

No. 5 Gonzaga Prep 45, No. 4 Glacier Peak 41

BOTHELL — The Grizzlies lost a defensive battle to the defending state champions. Individual statistics were not reported.

“Two really good defensive teams, and everything was definitely contested,” Glacier Peak coach Brian Hunter told The Herald. “They’re really well coached. They’re super disciplined, and it’s what we expected. You know, opportunities were there. We just didn’t quite finish a few of them.”

Glacier Peak fell to Gonzaga Prep in last year’s state semifinals, and Saturday’s game at North Creek High School was a strong test for both teams. With the win, the Bullpups earned a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome. The Grizzlies will play No. 13 Woodinville in a Wednesday Round of 12 game.

“It’s hard to experience some things with just talking about it,” Hunter said. “You have to go through it. And so that’s what today’s about a little bit. Now it comes down to how you respond.

“In the last two years, we’ve been in this game as well, and our kids have responded in a really great way. We got through that Wednesday game and been to the state semis the last two years. So this is not new to us. It just means you’re down (in Tacoma) for another day.”

Class 3A (loser out)

No. 10 Shorewood 51, No. 18 Monroe 48

BOTHELL — Shorewood outlasted Monroe.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 73, Enumclaw 59

Class 2A (loser out)

No. 13 West Valley 69, No. 12 Lakewood 63 (OT)

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Class 1A

No. 6 King’s 48, No. 3 Royal 47

Class 1B

No. 3 Tulalip Heritage 70, No. 6 Liberty Christian 63

MOUNT VERNON — The Hawks earn a spot in the state quarterfinals.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Upcoming games

Class 4A

Tacoma Dome

No. 4 Glacier Peak vs. No. 13 Woodinville, 7:15 p.m., March 4

Class 3A

Tacoma Dome

No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 6 Prairie, 9 a.m., March 4

No. 10 Shorewood vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m., March 4

Class 1A

Yakima Valley SunDome

No. 6 King’s vs. TBD, 12:15 p.m. March 5

Class 1B

Numerica Veterans Arena

No. 3 Tulalip Heritage vs. TBD, 12:15 p.m., March 5