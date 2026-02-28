State boys basketball roundup and schedule
Published 10:40 pm Saturday, February 28, 2026
Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state boys basketball tournaments.
Class 4A
No. 5 Gonzaga Prep 45, No. 4 Glacier Peak 41
BOTHELL — The Grizzlies lost a defensive battle to the defending state champions. Individual statistics were not reported.
“Two really good defensive teams, and everything was definitely contested,” Glacier Peak coach Brian Hunter told The Herald. “They’re really well coached. They’re super disciplined, and it’s what we expected. You know, opportunities were there. We just didn’t quite finish a few of them.”
Glacier Peak fell to Gonzaga Prep in last year’s state semifinals, and Saturday’s game at North Creek High School was a strong test for both teams. With the win, the Bullpups earned a spot in Thursday’s quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome. The Grizzlies will play No. 13 Woodinville in a Wednesday Round of 12 game.
“It’s hard to experience some things with just talking about it,” Hunter said. “You have to go through it. And so that’s what today’s about a little bit. Now it comes down to how you respond.
“In the last two years, we’ve been in this game as well, and our kids have responded in a really great way. We got through that Wednesday game and been to the state semis the last two years. So this is not new to us. It just means you’re down (in Tacoma) for another day.”
Class 3A (loser out)
No. 10 Shorewood 51, No. 18 Monroe 48
BOTHELL — Shorewood outlasted Monroe.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway 73, Enumclaw 59
Class 2A (loser out)
No. 13 West Valley 69, No. 12 Lakewood 63 (OT)
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Class 1A
No. 6 King’s 48, No. 3 Royal 47
Class 1B
No. 3 Tulalip Heritage 70, No. 6 Liberty Christian 63
MOUNT VERNON — The Hawks earn a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Upcoming games
Tacoma Dome
No. 4 Glacier Peak vs. No. 13 Woodinville, 7:15 p.m., March 4
Tacoma Dome
No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 6 Prairie, 9 a.m., March 4
No. 10 Shorewood vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m., March 4
Yakima Valley SunDome
No. 6 King’s vs. TBD, 12:15 p.m. March 5
Numerica Veterans Arena
No. 3 Tulalip Heritage vs. TBD, 12:15 p.m., March 5