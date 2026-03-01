Letter: Thanks for focus on tire chemical’s threat to coho salmon

I read your editorial regarding 6PPD and House Bill 2410, and want to thank you sincerely for the coverage (“Set deadline for chemical in tires that’s killing coho,” The Herald, Feb. 17). It was a well-written article with good corollary material and quotes.

I hope The Herald remains engaged for the next legislative session, as we have been informed the present bill will not make it to the House floor. The threat to our salmon remains, and we will take another run at this issue in the longer legislative session later this biennium.

In the meantime, thanks again.

Larry Franks

Trout Unlimited Advocacy

Issaquah