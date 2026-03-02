Plane crashes into hanger on Saturday at Harvey Airfield

Fire crews responded to the crash of a plane with two occupants in it Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at Harvey Airfield in Snohomish, Washington. (Snohomish County Fire District No. 4)

Swipe or click to see more

A plane crashed into a hangar Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at Harvey Airfield in Snohomish, Washington. (Snohomish County Fire District No. 4)

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — A plane with two people in it crashed into a hangar on Saturday evening at Harvey Airfield in Snohomish.

At 4:58 p.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a report of a small, two-engine aircraft crashing into a hangar at 9900 Airport Way, according to a Snohomish County Fire District No. 4 press release. The first unit arrived eight minutes later.

The occupants of the plane were uninjured and able to get out safely after the crash, the release said. It is unknown what caused the plane to veer off the runway.

A second aircraft located inside the hangar was damaged, the release said.

Firefighters contained a small gas leak with absorbent, the release said. The airport remained open for air traffic during the incident.

Officials notified the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan