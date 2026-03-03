Letter: Legislature’s ‘Flock camera’ bill won’t protect data privacy

Flock cameras are up against the ropes in Washington state. And the only thing that can save them is Senate Bill 6002in the Legislature.

That bill stops you from finding out what data Flock is storing in this city and county. Flock doesn’t care if Flock’s records become exempt from public disclosure, in fact they probably prefer it. Isn’t it ironic that a multi-billion dollar corporation can create a “vehicle fingerprint” for every person in Washington, and store that information in Georgia, but you are forbidden from seeing what data they collect in your city with your tax dollars?

Please contact your legislator and urge them to vote no on SB 6002!

Jim Miller

Everett