Letter: Millionaires’ tax should go to state voters

I want to raise my voice against Washington state implementing a so-called “millionaires ‘tax,” an unconstitutional income tax, by any other name.

I am not a millionaire, far from it. But Olympia should know that no Washingtonian has any faith, none whatsoever, that lawmakers, or a future legislature will not drop the monetary threshold of this taxation as soon as they can find a convenient excuse to do so.

The fact that they’re trying to make this bulletproof from citizens initiatives, and not allow their own constituents to have a vote on this should tell you everything you need to know. If they want to start a state income tax, they know they will have to amend the state constitution, which would allow all of us to have a voice.

I dare our legislators in Olympia to truly represent the people that put them there, and vote no on this tax.

Michael Neeley

Everett