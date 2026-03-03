One man, 72, injured after an alleged altercation with roommate, 75

Swipe or click to see more

EVERETT — A 72-year-old man was injured Monday morning after a verbal altercation with his roommate, which allegedly turned into an assault in Lynnwood.

Around 3:20 a.m. Monday, South County Fire responded to reports of an unresponsive man at a residence in the 16200 block of Larch Way, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office social media post. Upon arrival, medics began performing CPR before transporting the victim to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Due to the victim’s injuries and evidence observed at the scene, aid personnel requested law enforcement to respond, the post said.

Deputies discovered the suspect, a 75-year-old man, was the victim’s roommate, and the pair had recent verbal disputes, the post said. During Monday’s altercation, the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim, resulting in critical injuries.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate, the post said. Detectives interviewed the suspect and booked him into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault domestic violence.

As of 3:49 p.m. Monday, the victim remains at the hospital in critical condition.

This remains an active investigation.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan