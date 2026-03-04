Letter: Why should a tax help support biased newspapers?

I read the recent editor regarding efforts to support local journalism (“Hope flickers to ‘irrigate’ the state’s news deserts,” The Herald, Feb. 28)I don’t think an involuntary tax should fund a product that people obviously don’t want.

In the editorial, it mentioned a new tax could support journalists for “under-served communities.” The community that the Herald “under-serves” is the half of the population that is what you could call “traditionalist” or maybe “conservative.”

I have considered canceling my subscription for years, but I can’t find a good source for local news. But the day is coming where I will have had enough of the blatantly biased newspaper.

Kevin Rock

Everett