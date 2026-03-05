Letter: What Republicans were applauding during State of the Union

Watching the response of many of the Republican members of Congress to some of the president’s comments during the State of the Union Address reminded me of the term “useful idiots” to describe people duped into supporting a cause, only to be turned against once they are no longer needed.

Trump is attempting to dismantle the safeguards such as the balance of power between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government, the principle of habeas corpus, the Posse Comitatus Act and the role of the Congress itself in numerous functions that have insured a balanced and reasonable approach to the governance of our nation for the past 250 years.

Those so frequently standing and applauding were blissfully unaware that they were also applauding the reduction in the effectiveness of their very offices and their ability to represent those that elected them, should he succeed on his current course.

Don Healy

Lynnwood