Schwab: Why are we bombing Iran? Take your pick of explanations.

By Sid Schwab / Herald Columnist

“News that the Epstein files contain testimony about Trump raping a 13-year-old girl came at a bad time for the people of Iran.”

The quote is from a friend of a friend. Since Donald Trump’s reasons for the war have changed every day, its implication is as compelling as any.

After all, he predicted it (tinyurl.com/2knowself). Was it to free the Iranian people, or because in this, the tenth year of Iran being two weeks away from building a nuclear bomb and missiles that can deliver them to U.S. soil, there was imminent danger? Even Trump’s Pentagon has denied that one (Daily Beast: tinyurl.com/noturgent). So Trump called reporters, trying out various justifications (Independent: tinyurl.com/look4reason). It could also be God’s plan to hasten the Second Coming. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth thinks so (Esquire: tinyurl.com/hisplan4u). Dismissing God, as usual, Trump blames presidents Obama and Biden (HuffPost: tinyurl.com/noblame4me). Also, he had a “feeling” (New Republic: tinyurl.com/2feel4u). God help us.

The outcome of Trump’s illegal war won’t be known for months. Years, maybe. What we do know is that, because the Constitution gives the power to declare war only to Congress, what he did was unquestionably unconstitutional, and in violation of the War Powers Act (Intercept: tinyurl.com/2Blawless), (Contrarian: tinyurl.com/unlawu2). Interviewed by ABC’s Jonathan Karl, Trump puffed, “Nobody could have done this but me.” He’s right. No other president has been or would be so willing to violate the Constitution for personal aggrandizement.

Even if it turns out well and peace blooms like the Rose Garden he destroyed, is this how America should do war? Started unilaterally by a pathological liar and malignant narcissist who sees everything through the lens of self? (Guardian: tinyurl.com/2malign) It’s suboptimal. From the reaction of congressional Republicans, though, you’d never know it. To their list of avertebral acquiescence to Trump’s usurpations, add starting wars.

“Peace president” Trump expended little effort to make his case for war. Given his history of monumental lies, there’s no reason to believe anything he says about it now. The war has cost lives of Americans, Iranian schoolgirls, and who-knows-how-many other Iranians and residents of neighboring countries. Three warplanes, so far, countless drones and missiles, and we still don’t know why. “Freedom isn’t free,” was the callous response of Trump’s UN ambassador regarding the loss of American lives. Whose freedom, he didn’t specify. Pentagon Pete clarified, saying, “We didn’t start this war” (MassLive: tinyurl.com/nostart4u). Not only is the statement from a non-parallel universe, but by using the word, as has Trump, he exploded the argument by MAGA and Foxian state media that it isn’t war. Expecting to convince the credulous that Trump isn’t violating the Constitution. Another Big Lie. Like stolen elections.

It’s reported that urging from Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman is what convinced Trump to go ahead, and to imply, contrary to U.S. intelligence findings, that America was under grave threat. World leaders have come to recognize and exploit Trump’s vulnerability to flattery, so we can imagine what was whispered in his ear by those two, for their own purposes: “Sir, you’ll be remembered as a hero for all eternity. Golden likenesses will be built, their height commensurate with your towering stature. Cities and byways will bear your name. Do it, your excellency. Just do it.”

China’s Xi Jinping’s whispering is likely to himself. “Deplete your weaponry while we increase ours, massively. Do it, Dupable Donald.” Putin thinks: “Keep it up, my pretty. Let Ukraine die. Do it for me.”

Would I suggest that Trump is hoping for pro-Iranian terrorist attacks here, so he can declare a national emergency and cancel the November elections? Nope. Not my style. For one thing, there’s never been a less four-dimensional thinker than one-dimensional (me, only me) Trump. But I reserve the right to be wrong. It could be the plans they’re hatching to claim China stole the 2020 election (AlterNet: tinyurl.com/no2vote26).

Trump’s success in kidnapping Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro fed his hunger to appear powerful. He’s smelled blood and likes it. We’re at war for reasons hidden within the mind of an observably disturbed man. That’s why the Framers gave declaring war to Congress; i.e., the people.

But for now, let’s watch events unfold before speculating further. There’s else to address.

Like Undersight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., subpoenaing the Clintons to testify about Jeffrey Epstein, hoping to shift attention from Trump’s role and embarrass them. He failed hillaryously. Wisely, Secretary Hillary Clinton pre-released her scathing opening statement to the public, in which she thoroughly dinged Comer’s hum (YourNews: tinyurl.com/4openHRC).

Kash Patel is firing FBI agents involved in executing the judicial warrant to search Mar-a-Lago for the classified documents Trump stole, hid, and lied about (MassLive: tinyurl.com/no2FBI). Those agents also worked on assessing threats from Iran, among others. Smart move. Great timing.

Finally, before I run out of room, there’s the Department of Homeland Security lying about agents who left a blind man to freeze to death in Buffalo (New Republic: tinyurl.com/freeze2death). The worst of our worst are in charge, intentionally cruel and dangerously inept, at home and overseas. What it means is that Trump’s planned election sabotage must be overcome. Massive turnout might be the only way.

Email Sid Schwab at columnsid@gmail.com.