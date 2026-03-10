16-vehicle collision blocks Lynnwood road for more than an hour

EVERETT — A 16-vehicle collision Tuesday morning closed both directions of 164th Street Southwest over State Route 525 in Lynnwood for more than an hour.

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, law enforcement responded to reports of the collision, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office social media post. The collision closed the roadway between Admiralty Way and Alderwood Mall Parkway.

Aid evaluated some of the individuals involved at the scene, but did not transport any to the hospital, said Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe.

The cause is ice-related, O’Keefe said.

Around 8:38 a.m., the roadway was sanded and reopened, the post said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan