Businesses can’t require microchip implants for workers under new WA law

Under House Bill 2303, signed Wednesday, companies can’t ask or require their employees to get “chipped.” (Stock photo)

Injected under the skin, usually between the thumb and index finger, microchip implants can serve as identification or make contactless payments smoother.

But Washington workers don’t need to worry about their employers forcing them to get “chipped.” Under House Bill 2303, signed Wednesday, companies can’t ask or require that.

The peculiar practice hasn’t been reported in Washington. Worldwide, as of 2024, more than 50,000 people have gotten the radio-frequency identification devices that are the size of a grain of rice, according to the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs. Pet owners chip their pets to allow them to find their animals if lost.

Swedes were early adopters of the technology for people, with thousands electing to get chips instead of a key card for access to restricted workplace areas, among other uses.

A Wisconsin company offered the implants to workers in 2017, with dozens reportedly taking the opportunity. The company even hosted a so-called “chip party” for implantation of the $300 devices.

Microchipping brings privacy concerns, with some worried employers could track work performance with the chips.

“Microchipping could potentially be used as a means to control or monitor employee behavior,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said as he signed the legislation.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of microchips in humans in 2004 to allow health care professionals to easily find patient medical records. Some people with Alzheimer’s disease specifically have gotten chipped, for example.

At least a dozen states have passed laws similar to Washington’s.

Nevada may go the furthest, as the state prohibits workers from voluntarily getting chipped. Alabama may have the toughest punishment for violations, making it a felony.

Under Washington’s new law, employees can bring civil lawsuits for damages if their employer requires them to get a microchip.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Brianna Thomas, D-Seattle, passed the Senate unanimously and with strong bipartisan support in the House. Its prohibition takes effect in mid-June.

As Thomas and Ferguson smiled for a photograph after he signed the legislation, she celebrated with the bill’s motto: “Don’t chip me, bro.”

This story was originally published by the Washington State Standard.