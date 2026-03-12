Late bunt earns Stanwood win in opener

Stanwood sophomore Tanner Requa tags out the lead runner after getting him in a pickle during a playoff loss to Kentlake on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at Kent Meridian High School in Kent, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Prep baseball roundup for Wednesday, March 11:

Non-league

Stanwood 4, Nathan Hale 3

STANWOOD — An RBI sacrifice bunt from Cullen Maloney (RBI) in the bottom of the sixth netted the Spartans (1-0) a close win. Jaxson Beard (2-for-3) scored two runs and batted one in for Stanwood. Tanner Requa earned the win on the mound with four strikeouts in five innings.

Monroe 10, Archbishop Murphy 6

EVERETT — The Bearcats (1-0) scored four runs in the sixth to pull away from the Wildcats late. Andre Tarasov (1-for-3) was hit by a pitch twice, bringing in three runs, while Cody Walker drew three walks for three RBI. Caleb Campbell (1-for-3), Adam Manke (1-for-3), AJ Welch and Gavin Prescott (3-for-5, 2 RBI) all scored twice in the win. Cooper Thompson (2-for-4) brought in five runs for A-M.

Jackson 9, Marysville Getchell 6

EVERETT — The Timberwolves (1-0) overcame an early 5-1 deficit to push past the Chargers (0-1). Ashton Bergman (2-for-4) scored a run and brought in two for Jackson. Jordan Crawley earned the win, pitching 4.1 innings with one hit allowed while striking out four. Peyton Wallace (3-for-4) and Jackson Wakin (2-for-3, run) each had two RBI for Marysville Getchell.

Snohomish 6, Kamiak 5

MUKILTEO — The Panthers (1-0) outlasted the Knights (0-1) in a thriller.

Ingraham 8, Everett 1

Cascade at Sedro-Woolley, canceled

Eastside Catholic at Edmonds-Woodway, canceled

Cascade Christian at Granite Falls, canceled