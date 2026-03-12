Letter: Elections don’t need voter ID law

I’m writing in response to a letter published recently concerning Voter ID, “Pay no attention to scare tactics.” The writer whines about an editorial and cartoon not fitting their view. Why are Republicans wasting time legislating for federal law voting reform? All studies say our elections are free and fair.

Is this not the party that used to say less federal government, more states rights? And then the writer goes straight to their own scare tactic saying Democrats want non-citizens to vote. Which Democrats are currently legislating for this? Speaking of being scared, maybe we should work on a law prohibiting one person in the administration from claiming the right to be the judge, jury and executioner.

Gary Seagrave

Everett