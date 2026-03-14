Everett, Stanwood notch run-rule wins

Everett’s Anna Luscher (6) swings during a Class 3A District 1 softball championship game between Snohomish and Everett at Phil Johnson Fields in Everett, Washington on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Everett won, 10-0. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Weekend prep softball roundup for March 13-14: (Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Non-league

Everett 15, Oak Harbor 3 (5)

EVERETT — The Seagulls (2-0) scored 11 in the second inning en route to a run-rule win. Mia Hoekendorf (2-for-3, 3 runs, 5 RBI) put the exclamation point on the frame, hitting a grand slam to extend the early lead to 13-1. Alyssa Iverson (2-for-3, 2 RBI) also scored three times while Haylie Oyler (3-for-4, 2 RBI) and Anna Luscher (2-for-3) each scored twice and doubled. Luscher also pitched a gem, allowing no hits and striking out 11 hitters in four innings to pick up the win.

Stanwood 13, Ferndale 3 (5)

STANWOOD — The Spartans (1-0) opened the season with a runaway win over the Golden Eagles. Addi Anderson pitched the whole way, striking out 10 while giving up no earned runs. On offense, Stanwood doubled five times as Jordan Rancourt (2-for-4, two runs) brought in three runs. Taylor Almanza (1-for-2, 2 runs), Anderson (1-for-3, run) and Laylah Cosek (2-for-4) each had two RBI.

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Mountlake Terrace at Marysville Getchell, canceled

Lynnwood at Mariner, canceled

Ingraham at Shorecrest, canceled

Burlington-Edison at Archbishop Murphy, canceled

Meadowdale at Newport (Bellevue), canceled

SATURDAY

Bothell 10, Snohomish 1

BOTHELL — The Panthers (2-1) picked up their first loss of the season as Amelie Lopez’s solo homer in the first inning marked Snohomish’s lone run.

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Archbishop Murphy at Sultan, canceled

Granite Falls at Friday Harbor, canceled