Letter: Herald letter writers can disagree without being disagreeable

I guess it’s somewhat amusing when some Herald readers take exception to another letter writer’s viewpoint. Especially when it involves politics. It’s to be expected of course.

It would be a very dull world if we all thought the same way about everything. But I think some letter writers’ criticism of others shows how really intolerant and disrespectful of others’ opinions some of us can be. It’s certainly as American as apple pie to disagree but remember, you just might be displaying to the world how really ignorant and intolerant you yourself can be.

To differ is your right but don’t insult those that have different opinions.

Don Curtis

Stanwood