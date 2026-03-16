1 dead and another injured in collision Friday near Darrington

Logo for news use featuring the municipality of Darrington in Snohomish County, Washington. 220118

EVERETT — One woman died in a head-on collision Friday that blocked Highway 530 near Darrington for about five hours.

Around 3:58 p.m. Friday, a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was eastbound on Highway 530 at milepost 40, while a 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 was westbound, according to a Washington State Patrol press release. The Jeep crossed the centerline and struck the GMC Sierra, according to the press release.

Both vehicles came to rest, blocking the westbound lane.

First responders pronounced the Jeep’s passenger, Diane Warren, 87, of Arlington, deceased at the scene, the release said. First responders transported the Jeep’s driver, an 87-year-old man, to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

The GMC Sierra’s driver, a 47-year-old man, was uninjured, the release said.

Around 4:30 p.m., all lanes were closed, according to a Washington State Department of Transportation social media post. Just under five hours later, the roadway reopened.

The cause of the collision was an improper pass, the release said.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan