Another Marysville field to get synthetic turf

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EVERETT — Marysville is converting a second soccer field at the Strawberry Fields Athletic Complex to turf so it can be used year-round.

The $2 million project also includes the construction of new bleachers, fencing and walkways.

Work has already begun to convert the approximately 75,900-square-foot natural grass field to synthetic turf, Marysville Public Works Director Jeff Laycock said Thursday.

The City Council finalized a contract with FieldTurf USA, Inc. on March 9 to do the work. Amazon contributed $50,000 to the project, as did the Pilchuck Soccer Alliance. City funds will cover the rest.

Strawberry Fields park has three full-sized soccer fields at 6100 152nd St. NE in Marysville. In 2023, the city completed the park’s first turf conversion. The city will also convert the third field if future funding allows, Laycock said.

“Users can really utilize those fields anytime,” he said. “During the winter, the grass is saturated — normal grass is saturated — obviously gets torn up. You really can’t play on it.”

With the artificial turf, it is playable year-round, Laycock said. Also, the field lights allow play at all hours.

“We can plan and have events. Users can really utilize those fields anytime,” he said.

Construction is expected to finish before the end of May, Laycock said.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay