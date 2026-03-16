Jackson baseball shuts out Mountlake Terrace Monday to start 4-0

Prep roundup for Monday, March 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BASEBALL

Non-league

Jackson 4, Mountlake Terrace 0

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Jordan Crawley struck out five batters in five scoreless innings to lead Jackson to its fourth win in four games to start the season. Gavin Clark registered three of the Timberwolves’ five hits during his four at-bats and drove in a run. Leadoff hitter Ashton Bergman walked three times and came around to score twice. Terrace (0-2) outfielder Nico Liepins had a hit and a walk.

Glacier Peak 6, Shorewood 2

SHORELINE — The Grizzlies pulled away with three runs in the top of the seventh.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Lynnwood 7, Lakewood 3

LAKEWOOD — Lynnwood pitcher Kevin Martinez pitched five strong innings, striking out seven and allowing a lone earned run. Myles Triplett doubled, walked twice and scored two runs. Lukas Holmer doubled, stole two bases and scored a run for the Royals (1-1).

Bryson McAllister went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for Lakewood (1-2).

Bothell 3, Lake Stevens 2

LAKE STEVENS — Bothell used three consecutive hits for the decisive run in the top of the seventh to edge the Vikings in their season opener. Blake Moser drove in both Lake Stevens runs.

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Kamiak 22, Everett 2

Shorecrest 10, Cascade 3

Arlington at O’Dea, canceled

Marysville Pilchuck at Archbishop Murphy, canceled

Sultan at Blaine, canceled

Emerald Sound

King’s 12, Granite Falls 1

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GIRLS TENNIS

Non-league

Sehome 7, Marysville Pilchuck 0

At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.

Singles: Gabriela Garcia Salgado (S) def. Stella Baumgart 6-0, 6-o. Beth Robinson (S) def. Analise Weber 6-1, 6-0. Emma Kuzin (S) def. Grace Cabrera 6-0, 6-1. Makenzie Kelling (S) def. Gabi Cabrera 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Berna Lieb-Sadie Gustafson (S) def. Milan Rivera Valencia 6-1, 6-0. Jasmine Yeh-Quincey Bornstein (S) def. Amina Helo-Jill Thomas 6-1, 6-0. Olive Carlson-Kyla Fairey (S) def. Abby Guzman-Dahyun Kang 6-1, 6-1.

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Kamiak at Woodinville, score not reported

Monroe at Shorewood, canceled

Sedro-Woolley at Cascade, canceled

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BOYS SOCCER

Lakewood at Blaine, score not reported

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BOYS GOLF

Wesco South meet, score not reported

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GIRLS GOLF

Lynnwood at Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), scores not reported

Shorecrest at Everett, canceled