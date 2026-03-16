Jackson baseball shuts out Mountlake Terrace Monday to start 4-0
Published 10:28 am Monday, March 16, 2026
Prep roundup for Monday, March 16:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BASEBALL
Non-league
Jackson 4, Mountlake Terrace 0
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Jordan Crawley struck out five batters in five scoreless innings to lead Jackson to its fourth win in four games to start the season. Gavin Clark registered three of the Timberwolves’ five hits during his four at-bats and drove in a run. Leadoff hitter Ashton Bergman walked three times and came around to score twice. Terrace (0-2) outfielder Nico Liepins had a hit and a walk.
Glacier Peak 6, Shorewood 2
SHORELINE — The Grizzlies pulled away with three runs in the top of the seventh.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Lynnwood 7, Lakewood 3
LAKEWOOD — Lynnwood pitcher Kevin Martinez pitched five strong innings, striking out seven and allowing a lone earned run. Myles Triplett doubled, walked twice and scored two runs. Lukas Holmer doubled, stole two bases and scored a run for the Royals (1-1).
Bryson McAllister went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs for Lakewood (1-2).
Bothell 3, Lake Stevens 2
LAKE STEVENS — Bothell used three consecutive hits for the decisive run in the top of the seventh to edge the Vikings in their season opener. Blake Moser drove in both Lake Stevens runs.
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Kamiak 22, Everett 2
Shorecrest 10, Cascade 3
Arlington at O’Dea, canceled
Marysville Pilchuck at Archbishop Murphy, canceled
Sultan at Blaine, canceled
Emerald Sound
King’s 12, Granite Falls 1
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GIRLS TENNIS
Non-league
Sehome 7, Marysville Pilchuck 0
At Marysville Pilchuck H.S.
Singles: Gabriela Garcia Salgado (S) def. Stella Baumgart 6-0, 6-o. Beth Robinson (S) def. Analise Weber 6-1, 6-0. Emma Kuzin (S) def. Grace Cabrera 6-0, 6-1. Makenzie Kelling (S) def. Gabi Cabrera 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Berna Lieb-Sadie Gustafson (S) def. Milan Rivera Valencia 6-1, 6-0. Jasmine Yeh-Quincey Bornstein (S) def. Amina Helo-Jill Thomas 6-1, 6-0. Olive Carlson-Kyla Fairey (S) def. Abby Guzman-Dahyun Kang 6-1, 6-1.
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Kamiak at Woodinville, score not reported
Monroe at Shorewood, canceled
Sedro-Woolley at Cascade, canceled
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BOYS SOCCER
Lakewood at Blaine, score not reported
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BOYS GOLF
Wesco South meet, score not reported
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GIRLS GOLF
Lynnwood at Cedar Park Christian (Bothell), scores not reported
Shorecrest at Everett, canceled