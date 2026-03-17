Anderson pitches no-hitter in Stanwood win

Stanwood’s Addi Anderson reacts to getting a strike out during the 3A District 1 championship game against Sedro-Woolley on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Tuesday, March 17:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Stanwood 3, Arlington 1

STANWOOD — Addi Anderson pitched a complete-game no-hitter to lead the Spartans (2-0) to a low-scoring win over the Eagles (1-1). Anderson struck out 14 hitters, as Arlington’s lone run came after Morgan Miller was hit by a pitch in the fourth and stole a base. On offense, the Spartans compiled nine stolen bases as Mads Archer (1-for-3) had a game-high two RBI.

Issaquah 11, Everett 8

ISSAQUAH — The Seagulls (2-2) couldn’t overcome an early 7-1 deficit against the Eagles on the road. Anna Luscher doubled in both of her at-bats for Everett, scoring three times after being walked once. Haylie Oyler (1-for-3, 2 runs) and Braylon Yarwood (3-for-4) both brought in three runs for Everett while Mia Hoekendorf scored twice.

Bothell 6, Shorewood 4

SHORELINE — The Cougars scored four runs over the final three innings to pull away from the Stormrays (2-1). Avah Lopez scored two runs while Lillian Perreault doubled for Shorewood.

Ballard 5, Jackson 0

EVERETT — The Beavers overwhelmed the Timberwolves, who fell to 0-3. Noelani Esguerra (2-for-3) and Alana Banog (1-for-3) each doubled for Jackson while Banog allowed no hits in three innings pitched.

Sedro-Woolley 14, Cascade 0 (5)

EVERETT — Kodie Rasmussen had the Bruins’ lone hit as Cascade dropped to 1-2.

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 19, Lakewood 0 (5)

ARLINGTON — The Cougars fell to 0-2 as Arrihanna Bauer picked up the only Lakewood hit of the game.

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Orcas Island at Granite Falls, postponed

Lake Stevens at Ferndale, canceled