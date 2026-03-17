Letter: We should be up to the task of critical thinking

I greatly appreciate Rick Walker’s recent letter about the acceptance of lies. I feel the same way. Not exactly gas-lit but seldom trusting that most of what I glean from the media is accurate. I read the Stephanie Martin article cited and it (ironically?) did seem to ring true. I found the following excerpted passage particularly intriguing:

“The U.S. Constitution assumes a people capable of what (Hannah) Arendt called judgment: citizens who can weigh evidence, assign responsibility and act through law and politics. … A confused, distrustful public is easier to manage and harder to mobilize into meaningful democratic participation.” And she goes on, concluding: “When officials reshape the facts … damage is to the basic belief that a democratic public can know what its government has done.”

The first few words I think are especially important. That the authors of the Constitution expected citizens to have the wherewithal to be able to reason through tough problems to find rational solutions shouldn’t seem too tall an order; should it? Or trigger any little “uh-ohs?” Well, no, but then I’m a worrywart.

To me, much government-related information or commentary we see and hear these days is underwhelming, even inane, and often contains poorly thought-out and/or possibly unconstitutional ideas. But why should this be? I’d say at least one factor at play is that critical thinking seems in critically short supply. A big problem; could use academe’s help. Another: Lies. These (‘tariffs’ ring a bell?) need to be challenged and corrected; on the spot, over and over.

Candace Plog

Edmonds