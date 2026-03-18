Flood warnings issued for Snohomish, Skykomish rivers

EVERETT — The Snohomish and Skykomish rivers could reach flood stages beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued three flood warnings Wednesday due to heavy rain over the Central Cascades combined with higher snow levels. Two were for the Snohomish River at Snohomish and near Monroe. The river is expected to rise above its 25-foot flood stage Wednesday evening and reach 28.7 feet Thursday morning. The river could remain above flood stage through Saturday, according to the warning. Moderate flooding is expected at Snohomish and minor flooding is expected near Monroe.

The National Weather Service expects the flooding to reach several roads, including Old Snohomish Monroe Road and Riverview Road. The flooding could also reach low areas of the lower Snohomish valley not protected by levees, the warning said.

Another warning was for minor flooding of the Skykomish River near Gold Bar. The National Weather Service expects the river to rise above its 15-foot flood stage to 15.6 feet late Wednesday evening. It is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.

“We have an atmospheric river pushing into the area, not bringing necessarily intense rainfall, but just prolonged, light-to-moderate rainfall,” said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Wednesday afternoon. “We had feet of snow last week, so lots of rain is falling on the snow, exacerbating the river flood concern.”

Travelers should turn around when encountering flooded roads, the warnings said, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

A flood watch is also in effect for Snohomish County through Friday afternoon. Excessive runoff could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone areas. Those living in flood-prone areas should be prepared to take action if flooding develops, according to the alert.

The weather conditions bring avalanche danger in some areas of the Cascades, McMillian said. The Northwest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Tuesday night for Mountain Loop Highway and mountains south of Highway 2 and on the west side of the Cascades.

Jenna Peterson: 425-339-3486; jenna.peterson@heraldnet.com; X: @jennarpetersonn.