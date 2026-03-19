Area teams struggle in non-league battles

Prep softball roundup for Wednesday, March 18:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Woodinville 18, Monroe 6 (6)

WOODINVILLE — The Bearcats (1-2) led 6-2 in the fifth inning before the Falcons roared back with 16 runs between the fifth and the sixth to invoke the run rule. Jane Ford was a large reason for the surge, as she homered three times for eight RBI for Woodinville. Vivian Knuckey (1-for-3, 2 runs) and Brooke Boswell (2-for-3, run, RBI) each doubled for Monroe.

Oak Harbor 13, Marysville Getchell 3 (6)

OAK HARBOR — The Chargers (0-1) lost on the run rule as the Wildcats scored five runs in the first and sixth innings. Abigail Guthrie (2-for-2, run, RBI) doubled while Delilah Ray scored a run and batted one in for Marysville Getchell.

Redmond 19, Edmonds-Woodway 7

EDMONDS — The Warriors (1-2) fell as the visiting Mustangs went 24-for-45 as a team to score nearly 20 runs. Ellie Anderson and Bella Swanson each went 2-for-3 with two runs and two doubles for E-W in the loss.

Bothell 17, Mountlake Terrace 9

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — A seven-run inning from the Cougars helped them pull away from the Hawks (1-2). Olivia Brown (3-for-4) scored twice and brought three runs in, while both Jordyn Stokes and Amaya Johnson scored two runs for Mountlake Terrace.

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Lynnwood 18, Ingraham 5

Snohomish at Kamiak, canceled

Mount Vernon at Sultan, canceled

Darrington vs. Redeemer Christian School, postponed