Letter: Support Alzheimer’s Screening and Prevention (ASAP) Act

I’ve watched Alzheimer’s disease touch more families in Northwest Washington than most people realize. In my own family, we saw how quickly small lapses in memory can turn into something far more serious. By the time we recognized what was happening, the options were limited, and the emotional and financial strain had already taken hold. That experience stays with me, and it’s why I’m urging Rep. Rick Larsen to support the Alzheimer’s Screening and Prevention (ASAP) Act and CO-Sponsor it NOW!

Early detection would have made a world of difference for us. The ASAP Act would ensure that cognitive screening creates a pathway for Medicare coverage of FDA-approved blood biomarker screening tests, giving older adults a chance to catch warning signs before they become crises. Families could plan sooner, connect with support services, and make decisions with clarity rather than fear.

This legislation also invests in outreach—something our region needs. Many older adults in rural communities, from the islands to the foothills, don’t have easy access to information about Alzheimer’s or the resources available to them. Better education and screening could spare countless families the confusion and isolation that too often accompany this disease.

Alzheimer’s doesn’t just affect individuals; it reshapes entire families. The ASAP Act offers a practical, compassionate step toward giving our loved ones more time, dignity, and independence. I hope Rep. Larsen will stand with the families in our district who know how urgently this support is needed.

Bruce Holroyd

Anacortes