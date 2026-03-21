Everett pitching controls Marysville Getchell

Prep softball roundup for Friday and Saturday (March 20-21):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 9, Marysville Getchell 3

EVERETT — Seagulls pitchers Mia Hoekendorf (3 innings pitched, 2 earned runs, 2 H, 7 K, 3 BB) and Anna Luscher (4 IP, 11 Ks, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) combined to strike out 17 batters. Luscher added a solo home run from her leadoff spot for Everett (2-2 overall, 1-0 league). Haylie Oyler doubled, walked twice, drove in two runs, scored three times and stole four bases. Ava Gonzalez walked and homered, while Braylon Yarwood went 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI.

Marysville Getchell’s (0-2, 0-1) Grace Mooring walked in each of her four plate appearances and came around to score twice.

Non-league

Monroe 7, Jackson 0

EVERETT — The Bearcats shut out Jackson.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Kamiak 15, Lynnwood 0 (5)

BOTHELL — Kamiak freshman pitcher Hallie Moran struck out 10 batters while allowing two hits over five innings. Moran also went 2-for-3 with a walk, four runs and two RBI at the plate. Olivia Martinez led the Knights (2-1) attack of 14 hits and eight walks, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and a run. For Lynnwood (2-1), Maya Holden and Lanah Palumbo each got a hit.

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Snohomish 4, Arlington 2

Shorewood 15, Cascade 3

Burlington-Edison 3, Archbishop Murphy 2

Stanwood at Mount Vernon, canceled

Lake Stevens at Ferndale, canceled

SATURDAY

Non-league

Juanita 12, Monroe 0

Chiawana 13, Glacier Peak 11

Richland 10, Glacier Peak 0

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 7, Jackson 6

Roosevelt at Jackson, 7:30 p.m. at Auburn Riverside H.S.

Northwest 2B/1B

Orcas Island 17, Darrington 7

Darrington 16, Orcas Island 15