Everett baseball stuns Marysville Getchell with five-run seventh

Prep baseball roundup for Monday, March 23:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 9, Marysville Getchell 8

EVERETT — The Seagulls scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to stun the Chargers and while picking up their first win of the season. Everett (1-5 overall, 1-0 league) used six walks to scored the first three runs of the inning, and before tying it up on a fielder’s choice. Jack Franklin walked it off with a single to center to drive in Evan Brunni for the winning run. Brunni went 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI, and a run. Nathan Mauss-Barquest had two hits and a walk in addition to scoring twice.

Marysville Getchell (0-2, 0-1) had a strong night at the plate with 12 hits, led by John Dragland (3-for-4, double, four RBI), Caleb Johnson (2-for-3, two runs, two RBI), Michael Bertapelle (2-for-3, two runs) and Cooper Agen (2-for-4, run).

Monroe 5, Snohomish 1

MONROE — AJ Welch struck out 10 batters during a complete game for Monroe (2-1 overall, 1-1 league). Welch allowed five hits, no walks and the lone earned run. Caleb Campbell went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored. Maddox Bingham had two hits and broke the game open with a two-run single in the third inning. Luke Davis hit a double for the Panthers (4-1, 1-1).

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Stanwood 19, Marysville Pilchuck 2

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 4, Arlington 3

SNOHOMISH — Atticus Quist walked and hit a two-run single to help the Grizzlies improve to 3-0 in league and 5-1 overall. For Arlington, Drake Hadlock and Camden Knudson each had a hit and an RBI.

Emerald Sound

King’s 13, South Whidbey 8

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 9, Granite Falls 1

Non-league

Lynden Christian 17, Sultan 1

Quilcene 23, Darrington 2