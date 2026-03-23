Shorewood, Snohomish pick up girls tennis wins on Friday

Prep roundup for Friday and Saturday (March 20-21):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A

Shorewood 5, Lynnwood 2

At Lynnwood H.S.

Singles—Micah Cruise (S) def. Rose Tulga 6-7 (3-7), 2-6. Jessica Saleska (S) def. Tayler Simbulan 6-1, 4-6, 9-11. Addy Falkin (S) def. Rachel Ericson 0-6, 1-6. Sophia Nguyen (S) def. Tien Vo 4-6, 1-6. Doubles—Ava Barias-Adeline Tran (L) def. Lilah Becker-Madeline Thorpe 7-6 (8-6), 6-2. Shinuen Moon-Kiera Vega (S) def. Maggie Hesedahl-Venus Hernandez 6-3, 4-6, 12-14. Naomi Aquino-Melissa Seng (L) def. Anika Benson-Adelle Douglass 6-3, 6-0.

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Archbishop Murphy at Meadowdale, score not reported

Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, postponed

Non-league

Snohomish 6, Lake Stevens 1

At Snohomish H.S.

Singles—Mak Dauer (S) def. Maya McLaurin 6-0, 6-1. Janelle Childs (S) def. Elise Morton 6-4, 7-5. Juliana Mauley (L) def. Elle Cottet 7-6(7-3), 4-6, (10-6). Ella Woolley (S) def. Tabitha Miller 6-4, 6-0.Doubles —Annie VanAssche-Molly Hammer (S) def. Amanda Pfeister-Liah Campbell 6-2, 6-1. Lily Masche-Chloe Dauer (S) def. Megan Dauber-Natalie Hayden 6-4, 6-2. Ava Beaver-Claire Bosa (S) def. Taylor Bryant-Chloe Bernstein 7-6(8-6), 6-3.

Lakewood at Marysville Getchell, score not reported

Eastside Prep at King’s, score not reported

Oak Harbor at Marysville Pilchuck, canceled

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Track and Field

SATURDAY

Chuck Randall Invitational

Boys team scores: Glacier Peak 143, Arlington 121, Stanwood 83, Burlington-Edison 82, Lynden 82, Sedro-Woolley 68, Anacortes 49, Edmonds-Woodway 32.

Girls team scores: Edmonds-Woodway 120.5, Stanwood 119.5, Arlington 110, Anacortes 109, Sedro-Woolley 85, Glacier Peak 62.5, Lynden 45.5, Burlington-Edison 38.

Click HERE for complete results