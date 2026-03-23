Stanwood’s Addi Anderson mows down Knights

Stanwood sophomore Addi Anderson delivers a pitch during the Spartans’ 3-0 win against Roosevelt in the 3A State Softball Round of 16 in Lacey on May 23, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

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Stanwood sophomore Addi Anderson delivers a pitch during the Spartans’ 3-0 win against Roosevelt in the 3A State Softball Round of 16 in Lacey, Washington on May 23, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

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Prep softball roundup for Monday, March 23:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

Non-league

Stanwood 4, Kamiak 0

STANWOOD — Addi Anderson struck out 15 batters on her way to a complete-game shutout. Anderson and Jordan Rancourt each went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run for the Spartans.

Kamiak’s Synclair Mawudeku allowed one earned run while adding a hit and a walk on offense.

Everett 7, Jackson 0

EVERETT — Anna Luscher pitched a seven-inning 1-hitter with nine strikeouts for the Seagulls (3-2 overall), and also went 2-for-4 with a run scored on offense. Haylie Oyler hit a home run, walked, scored two runs and drove in two. Mia Hoekendorf added a double and a triple with two RBI and two runs on a 3-for-4 evening. Jackson’s Alana Banag reached base three times via a double, a walk and a hit by pitch, but the Timberwolves fell to 1-6.

Arlington 4, Shorewood 2

ARLINGTON — Peyton Aanstad struck out 14 while allowing just two unearned runs for the Eagles (2-2). Lillian Perreault went 2-for-3 and scored a run for Shorewood (2-2).

— — — — — —

Meadowdale 14, Marysville Getchell 2

Snohomish 10, Cascade 0

Archbishop Murphy 14, Cedarcrest 2

Lynnwood 16, Granite Falls 2

Shorecrest 24, Marysville Pilchuck 1

South Whidbey 16, Sultan 6

Darrington at Quilcene, canceled