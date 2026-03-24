Edmonds-Woodway and Meadowdale go 10 innings in classic

Prep baseball roundup for Tuesday, March 24:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 4, Meadowdale 2 (10)

LYNNWOOD — Elite pitching from both sides pushed the Warriors (2-2 overall, 2-0 league) and Mavericks (0-4, 0-2) to 10 frames, with E-W pulling away late. Declan Crawford (6.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 6 K) and William Alseth (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K) combined for 10 strikeouts as the duo held Meadowdale to a 5-for-31 day with 10 walks. Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate was phenomenal on the mound for Meadowdale, striking out 10 hitters in six innings while allowing just one hit and one earned run on a 4-for-32 day for Edmonds-Woodway. Finn Crawford scored on an error while DJ Karl scored on a ground-out at the top of the 10th to give E-W a lead it would not relinquish.

Shorecrest 5, Archbishop Murphy 4

EVERETT — David Telling hit a clutch three-run homer in the top of the seventh to help the Scots (2-2, 1-1) overcome a 4-2 deficit against the Wildcats (3-3, 1-1). Elyas Rojas (2-for-3) scored twice for Shorecrest while Connor Kelley struck out four hitters in 2.1 innings. Tony Widmer (4.0 IP, 5 K) and Myles Hulse (3.0 IP, 6 K) took the mound for A-M, giving up no earned runs while combining for 11 Ks and five hits allowed.

Mountlake Terrace 13, Lynnwood 0 (5)

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Hawks (2-2, 2-0) scored five in the first and fifth innings to down the Royals (1-4, 0-2) in a run-rule win. Cian Harney (2-for-3, 2 runs), Nicholas Liepins (1-for-3, 2 runs) and Kala Celms (1-for-3) all batted in three runs for Mountlake Terrace. Jack Gripentrog (1-for-1, 2 RBI), meanwhile, scored three times on four walks drawn. Owen Meek also scored twice, pitching four innings with seven Ks. Kevin Martinez went 2-for-2 and stole a base for Lynnwood.

Non-league

Lake Stevens 3, Shorewood 2

SHORELINE — The Vikings (1-1) held off a late comeback attempt from the Stormrays (3-3). Blake Moser (1-for-4, run, RBI, 1.0 IP, 3 K) kicked off the scoring with a solo homer in the opening frame while Cayden DeElena (2-for-4) and Charlie Villamar each scored runs for Lake Stevens. Emmitt Linehan allowed two earned runs in six innings to pick up the win. Kanata Barber and Danny Morgan each doubled and recorded an RBI for Shorewood.

Northwest

Lakewood 6, Oak Harbor 5

ARLINGTON — Brayden McAllister’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh walked off a tight win for the Cougars (2-5, 1-2). Bryson McAllister doubled to start that late rally, scoring twice in the game.

Northwest 2B/1B

Mount Vernon Christian 19, Darrington 0

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak at Arlington, canceled

Kamiak at Cascade, canceled

Mariner at Jackson, canceled