Site Logo

Wesco announces All-Conference girls basketball teams

Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, March 24, 2026

By Aaron Coe

Stanwood’s Ellalee Wortham takes the ball up the court during the 3A state game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
1/2

Stanwood’s Ellalee Wortham takes the ball up the court during the 3A state game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Stanwood’s Ellalee Wortham takes the ball up the court during the 3A state game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Stanwood’s Ellalee Wortham takes the ball up the court during the 3A state game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, March 4 in Tacoma. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Wesco has announced its All-Conference girls basketball teams for the 2025-26 season.

Wesco 4A

Co-Players of the Year

Lily Riechelson, soph., guard, Glacier Peak

Keira Isabelle, Tupua sr., guard, Lake Stevens

First team

Noelani Tupua, jr., guard, Lake Stevens

Camille Phaysith, fr., guard, Jackson

Zoey Ritter, sr., guard, Glacier Peak

Annika Hastings, soph., guard, Kamiak

Alexis Eichhorn, jr., guard, Jackson

Kailee Anderson, jr., guard, Arlington

Coach of the Year

Andrew Grinaker, Jackson

Second team

Addi Green, sr., guard, Arlington:

Makena Devine, jr., forward, Jackson

Tessa Anastasi, sr., guard, Lake Stevens

Basia Pszonka, soph., guard, Arlington:

Naomi Anderson, fr., guard, Mariner

Sami Jones, soph., post, Arlington:

Skylar Giacomi, jr., guard, Glacier Peak

Honorable mention

Cascade: Brooklyn Calonge, fr., guard; Kiley Osbjornsen sr., guard

Glacier Peak: Jordan Johnson, sr., guard; Layla King soph., post

Jackson: Avery Cooke, jr., forward; Callie Wirkkala sr., guard

Mariner: Diyo Kuoi, jr., post; Kiylee Mance fr., guard; Janay Walker soph., guard

Kamiak: Lina Belachew, soph., post; Kylie Villareal soph., post, guard

Lake Stevens: Kendel Kuehl, sr., forward; Autumn Swobody soph., guard,

— — — — — —

Wesco 3A/2A North

Player of the Year

Sienna Capelli, sr., guard, Snohomish

First team

Ellalee Wortham, sr., guard/wing, Stanwood

Mya Mercille, sr., guard/forward, Monroe

Kendall Hammer, sr., guard, Snohomish

Presley Harris, sr., guard/wing, Stanwood

Akilah Shaw, sr., guard, Everett

Coach of the Year

Ken Roberts, Snohomish

Second team

Lola Rotondo, jr., forward, Snohomish

Aspen Vanderveen, sr., guard/forward, Monroe

Stella Berrett, sr., post, Stanwood

Lizzie Allyn, jr., guard, Snohomish

Lainey Daclison, fr., point guard, Snohomish

Georgia Lenz, soph., point guard, Stanwood

Honorable mention

Everett: Emily Barton, sr., forward; Haylie Oyler, sr., guard; Akira Shaw, sr., guard

Marysville Getchell: Elle Glover, soph., point guard; Olivia Marc, sr., wing

Marysville Pilchuck: Makayla Whitson, sr., center; Moriah Reyes, sr., point guard

Monroe: Allyson Neri, soph., guard

Snohomish: Grace Gunnerson, soph., forward

Stanwood: Mylee LaComb, sr., guard

— — — — — —

Wesco 3A/2A South

Player of the Year

Brooke Blachly, sr., point guard, Archbishop Murphy

First team

Zaniyah Jones, fr., guard, Edmonds-Woodway

Mia Brockmeyer, sr., guard, Meadowdale

Ashley Fletcher, jr., guard, Archbishop Murphy

Anna Usitalo, jr., guard, Shorecrest

Coach of the Year

Quinn Manning, Edmonds-Woodway

Second team

Lexi Zardis, jr., guard, Meadowdale

Celine Wright, jr., guard, Archbishop Murphy

Jaliyah Dyson, soph., guard, Mountlake Terrace

Finley Wichers, sr., forward, Edmonds-Woodway

Jorja Perrin, sr., guard, Shorecrest

Honorable mention

Edmonds-Woodway: Amelia Faber, fr., forward; Amara Leckie, fr., point guard, Edmonds-Woodway

Lynnwood: Ena Dodik, sr., guard/post

Meadowdale: Kaya Powell, jr., guard; Kylie Richards, sr., guard; Lisa Sonko, jr., forward

Mountlake Terrace: Jordyn Stokes, jr., forward; Jordan Wagner, sr., guard

Shorecrest: Luci Trujillo, fr., guard

Shorewood: Melanie Degenhardt, soph., guard; Adi Davidson, fr., point guard; Lilly Marter, sr., forward

Northwest 2B/1B

Honorable mention: Cara McMillion, eighth grade, Darrington

You Might Like