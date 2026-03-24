Wesco announces All-Conference girls basketball teams
Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Wesco has announced its All-Conference girls basketball teams for the 2025-26 season.
Wesco 4A
Co-Players of the Year
Lily Riechelson, soph., guard, Glacier Peak
Keira Isabelle, Tupua sr., guard, Lake Stevens
First team
Noelani Tupua, jr., guard, Lake Stevens
Camille Phaysith, fr., guard, Jackson
Zoey Ritter, sr., guard, Glacier Peak
Annika Hastings, soph., guard, Kamiak
Alexis Eichhorn, jr., guard, Jackson
Kailee Anderson, jr., guard, Arlington
Coach of the Year
Andrew Grinaker, Jackson
Second team
Addi Green, sr., guard, Arlington:
Makena Devine, jr., forward, Jackson
Tessa Anastasi, sr., guard, Lake Stevens
Basia Pszonka, soph., guard, Arlington:
Naomi Anderson, fr., guard, Mariner
Sami Jones, soph., post, Arlington:
Skylar Giacomi, jr., guard, Glacier Peak
Honorable mention
Cascade: Brooklyn Calonge, fr., guard; Kiley Osbjornsen sr., guard
Glacier Peak: Jordan Johnson, sr., guard; Layla King soph., post
Jackson: Avery Cooke, jr., forward; Callie Wirkkala sr., guard
Mariner: Diyo Kuoi, jr., post; Kiylee Mance fr., guard; Janay Walker soph., guard
Kamiak: Lina Belachew, soph., post; Kylie Villareal soph., post, guard
Lake Stevens: Kendel Kuehl, sr., forward; Autumn Swobody soph., guard,
— — — — — —
Wesco 3A/2A North
Player of the Year
Sienna Capelli, sr., guard, Snohomish
First team
Ellalee Wortham, sr., guard/wing, Stanwood
Mya Mercille, sr., guard/forward, Monroe
Kendall Hammer, sr., guard, Snohomish
Presley Harris, sr., guard/wing, Stanwood
Akilah Shaw, sr., guard, Everett
Coach of the Year
Ken Roberts, Snohomish
Second team
Lola Rotondo, jr., forward, Snohomish
Aspen Vanderveen, sr., guard/forward, Monroe
Stella Berrett, sr., post, Stanwood
Lizzie Allyn, jr., guard, Snohomish
Lainey Daclison, fr., point guard, Snohomish
Georgia Lenz, soph., point guard, Stanwood
Honorable mention
Everett: Emily Barton, sr., forward; Haylie Oyler, sr., guard; Akira Shaw, sr., guard
Marysville Getchell: Elle Glover, soph., point guard; Olivia Marc, sr., wing
Marysville Pilchuck: Makayla Whitson, sr., center; Moriah Reyes, sr., point guard
Monroe: Allyson Neri, soph., guard
Snohomish: Grace Gunnerson, soph., forward
Stanwood: Mylee LaComb, sr., guard
— — — — — —
Wesco 3A/2A South
Player of the Year
Brooke Blachly, sr., point guard, Archbishop Murphy
First team
Zaniyah Jones, fr., guard, Edmonds-Woodway
Mia Brockmeyer, sr., guard, Meadowdale
Ashley Fletcher, jr., guard, Archbishop Murphy
Anna Usitalo, jr., guard, Shorecrest
Coach of the Year
Quinn Manning, Edmonds-Woodway
Second team
Lexi Zardis, jr., guard, Meadowdale
Celine Wright, jr., guard, Archbishop Murphy
Jaliyah Dyson, soph., guard, Mountlake Terrace
Finley Wichers, sr., forward, Edmonds-Woodway
Jorja Perrin, sr., guard, Shorecrest
Honorable mention
Edmonds-Woodway: Amelia Faber, fr., forward; Amara Leckie, fr., point guard, Edmonds-Woodway
Lynnwood: Ena Dodik, sr., guard/post
Meadowdale: Kaya Powell, jr., guard; Kylie Richards, sr., guard; Lisa Sonko, jr., forward
Mountlake Terrace: Jordyn Stokes, jr., forward; Jordan Wagner, sr., guard
Shorecrest: Luci Trujillo, fr., guard
Shorewood: Melanie Degenhardt, soph., guard; Adi Davidson, fr., point guard; Lilly Marter, sr., forward
Northwest 2B/1B
Honorable mention: Cara McMillion, eighth grade, Darrington