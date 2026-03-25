Everett charter review board to solicit public comment
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 25, 2026
EVERETT — The city of Everett’s charter review committee will hold a public hearing on Thursday to gather public feedback on possible changes to the document that defines how the city’s government operates.
The 15-member, all-volunteer board is in the process of reviewing Everett’s charter — essentially the city’s constitution — and will recommend possible changes. The city council can then vote to send the potential changes to the ballot, where voters have the final say.
A committee reviews the city’s charter regularly, usually once per decade. It was last reviewed in 2016.
The public hearing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Evergreen Branch of the Everett Public Library, located at 9512 Evergreen Way in Everett.
Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.