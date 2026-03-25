Letter: Why don’t we just pay TSA with ICE money?

So, if President Trump is threatening to send ICE to the airports (because of the government shutdown, which is caused by ICE and their behavior), to cover for TSA not being paid; why aren’t we using their (ICE) pay to cover TSA wages? Somehow, we need to separate TSA from ICE, so that we can pay the dutiful TSA agents, while restricting ICE behavior through budget cuts! Afterall, Gestapo is Gestapo (with regard to tactics)!

Steve Forck

Lake Stevens