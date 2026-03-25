Reep’s walk-off keeps Stanwood baseball perfect
Published 11:08 pm Wednesday, March 25, 2026
Prep roundup for Wednesday, March 25:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BASEBALL
Wesco 3A/2A North
Stanwood 3, Snohomish 2
STANWOOD — The Spartans (7-0 overall, 3-0 league) maintained their perfect start as Max Reep (1-for-3, RBI) hit a walk-off single to score Graham Schwender. Tanner Requa pitched the whole way for Stanwood, striking out three while allowing five hits and an earned run. Jaxson Beard (2-for-3, run, 2 RBI) was Stanwood’s most dangerous bat, doubling and homering in the win. Chase Clark (1-for-3) scored a run and brought one in for Snohomish (4-2, 1-2).
Emerald Sound
King’s 16, South Whidbey 0 (5)
SHORELINE — The Knights (5-1, 4-0) stole five bases in a run-rule win over the Falcons. Brady Reiss (3-for-4) led the offense with three runs and four RBI, while Knight Root scored three runs and brought one in. Nate Echelbarger (2-for-5) also had three RBI for King’s.
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Cedar Park Christian at Granite Falls, postponed
Non-league
Sedro-Woolley 13, Shorecrest 1 (5)
SHORELINE — Parker Johnston scored a run for the Scots, who fell to 2-3 in a run-rule loss to the Cubs.
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Archbishop Murphy at Monroe, postponed
Oak Harbor at Marysville Pilchuck, canceled
Wesco 4A
Glacier Peak at Arlington, canceled
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TRACK AND FIELD
Wesco
Snohomish vs. Monroe
At Monroe H.S.
Boys team scores: Snohomish 117, Monroe 31
Girls team scores: Snohomish 101, Monroe 39
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BOYS SOCCER
Wesco 3A/2A North
Everett 1, Snohomish 0
Northwest
Sehome 3, Lakewood 2
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GIRLS TENNIS
Wesco 4A
Kamiak at Mariner, postponed
Glacier Peak at Cascade, canceled
Non-league
King’s at Marysville Getchell, canceled
Stanwood at Lakewood, canceled
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GIRLS GOLF
Wesco
Shorewood, Shorecrest at Meadowdale, results not reported