Reep’s walk-off keeps Stanwood baseball perfect

Prep roundup for Wednesday, March 25:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BASEBALL

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 3, Snohomish 2

STANWOOD — The Spartans (7-0 overall, 3-0 league) maintained their perfect start as Max Reep (1-for-3, RBI) hit a walk-off single to score Graham Schwender. Tanner Requa pitched the whole way for Stanwood, striking out three while allowing five hits and an earned run. Jaxson Beard (2-for-3, run, 2 RBI) was Stanwood’s most dangerous bat, doubling and homering in the win. Chase Clark (1-for-3) scored a run and brought one in for Snohomish (4-2, 1-2).

Emerald Sound

King’s 16, South Whidbey 0 (5)

SHORELINE — The Knights (5-1, 4-0) stole five bases in a run-rule win over the Falcons. Brady Reiss (3-for-4) led the offense with three runs and four RBI, while Knight Root scored three runs and brought one in. Nate Echelbarger (2-for-5) also had three RBI for King’s.

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Cedar Park Christian at Granite Falls, postponed

Non-league

Sedro-Woolley 13, Shorecrest 1 (5)

SHORELINE — Parker Johnston scored a run for the Scots, who fell to 2-3 in a run-rule loss to the Cubs.

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Archbishop Murphy at Monroe, postponed

Oak Harbor at Marysville Pilchuck, canceled

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak at Arlington, canceled

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TRACK AND FIELD

Wesco

Snohomish vs. Monroe

At Monroe H.S.

Boys team scores: Snohomish 117, Monroe 31

Girls team scores: Snohomish 101, Monroe 39

Click HERE for full results.

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BOYS SOCCER

Wesco 3A/2A North

Everett 1, Snohomish 0

Northwest

Sehome 3, Lakewood 2

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GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 4A

Kamiak at Mariner, postponed

Glacier Peak at Cascade, canceled

Non-league

King’s at Marysville Getchell, canceled

Stanwood at Lakewood, canceled

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GIRLS GOLF

Wesco

Shorewood, Shorecrest at Meadowdale, results not reported