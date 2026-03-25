Sno-Isle Libraries event will celebrate new light rail extension

EVERETT — Sno-Isle Libraries will host a celebratory event at the Lynnwood City Center transit station on Saturday to celebrate the opening of Sound Transit’s light rail connection across Lake Washington.

The 2 Line, a light rail line that will connect Lynnwood to Seattle, Bellevue and other cities in east King County, has been in the works since voters approved the project in 2008. Along with regional connectivity, it will also increase the frequency of trains between Lynnwood and downtown Seattle — when the line opens, trains will depart every four to five minutes.

Part of the 2 Line in east King County opened in 2024. But the portion of the line traveling over the I-90 floating bridge, connecting Seattle to Bellevue — making it the first light rail system to operate on a floating bridge — was marred by delays.

To celebrate the opening of the complete 2 Line, Sno-Isle Libraries will bring its Bookmobile to the Lynnwood City Center light rail station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will be able to sign up for limited edition orca library cards, get faces painted and play games. The event will also have giveaways while supplies last.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.