Fourth suspect arrested in 2022 Everett home invasion

A sheriff’s deputy lets a vehicle pass police tape as law enforcement work on 96th Street SE where an overnight home invasion resulted in one person being killed on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fourth suspect Tuesday in the 2022 home invasion that resulted in the death of Irah Sok.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Task Force took Xavier Chaney, 24, into custody in the 3600 block Albion Place North in Seattle, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office press release. After being interviewed by detectives, law enforcement booked him into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

During the summer of 2022, a home invasion crew would target families for robberies between Kent and Mount Vernon. The crew would reportedly create a climate of fear by bursting into homes in the middle of the night, dressed in black, wearing masks, guns drawn, claiming to be police. They used zip-ties to restrain victims, including children as young as 9, and steal any valuables they could get from the home.

The Daily Herald previously reported that they would target Asian American families.

One of these robberies resulted in the death of the 36-year-old Everett woman.

Around 3 a.m. Aug. 19, 2022, three armed suspects kicked in the front door of Sok’s home in the 2600 block of 96th Street SE. They went into the bedroom where Sok and her husband were sleeping. One shot her as her child, 7, was next to her. The suspects zip-tied her husband on the floor. The suspects ransacked the house, stole thousands of dollars’ worth of belongings and fled.

The three suspects ransacked the victim’s belongings, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of luxury possessions, the release said.

Sok’s husband ran to the house of a neighbor, who called 911.

Law enfrocement have arrested three individuals previously in connection with the case.

• Kevin Thissel, 29, of Pierce County. He remains in federal custody pending trial.

• Christopher Johnson, 24, of Pierce County. He pleaded guilty on March 11 in Snohomish County Superior Court to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

• Keilani Songcuan, 25. She remains in the Snohomish County Jail on $1 million bail pending trial.

Chaney’s bail is set at $5 million dollars. His first appearance in Snohomish County Superior Court is on Friday.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan