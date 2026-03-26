Glacier Peak shuts out Arlington

Kamiak senior Cole Armstrong-Hoss delivers a pitch during the Knights’ 6-5 loss to Snohomish at Geiger Field on March 11. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Kamiak senior Cole Armstrong-Hoss delivers a pitch during the Knights’ 6-5 loss to Snohomish at Geiger Field on March 11, 2026. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Prep baseball roundup for Thursday, March 26:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 11, Arlington 0 (5)

ARLINGTON — The Grizzlies (6-1, 4-0) blew past the Eagles (2-3, 0-2). Emmett Brown (2-for-3, run, 4 RBI) doubled while Cole Muller (3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 K) and Brown (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K) pitched a combined shutout. Aiden Yoo (2-for-2, RBI) scored three runs as GP sits atop the league early in the season.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Kamiak 4, Lake Stevens 3

LAKE STEVENS — The Knights (4-1 overall, 2-0 league) held off a late push from the Vikings (1-2, 0-1) to earn a road win. Reid Edwards (1-for-2) scored two runs for Kamiak, while pitcher Cole Armstrong-Hoss (4.0 IP) earned the win with two hits and two earned runs allowed. Blake Moser (1-for-4, run) stole two bases for Lake Stevens.

Jackson 11, Cascade 2

EVERETT — The Timberwolves (6-0, 1-0) exploded on offense to pick up a blowout win over the Bruins (1-3, 0-2). Ashton Bergman (2-for-5, run) stole a base and brought in three runs while Austin Halvorson (1-for-2) and Quinten Johns (two doubles) each scored twice. On the mound, sophomore pitcher Dayton Radford struck out seven and allowed three hits with no earned runs in 4.2 innings. Logan Crosson (2-for-3, RBI) doubled twice for Cascade.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 6, Mountlake Terrace 1

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Warriors (3-2, 3-0) rolled the Hawks (2-3, 2-1) as Finn Crawford struck out 13 and allowed six hits in six innings pitched. Toshi Gilginas (2-for-3) led the offense, scoring a run and picking up two RBI while stealing two bases. Tristan Wexler (1-for-3) doubled for Mountlake Terrace.

Shorewood 13, Lynnwood 1 (5)

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (4-3, 1-0) opened league play with a bang, run-ruling the Royals (1-5, 0-3). Ryan Stevens (RBI) scored twice and stole two bases for Shorewood while Max Rojas (2-for-2, run, 2 RBI) tripled. Pitcher Reid Oliveto allowed two hits and no runs to pair with six Ks. Ryder Bowman (2-for-3) had Lynnwood’s lone RBI on a triple.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Marysville Getchell 8, Everett 5

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (1-2, 1-1) earned their first win of the season thanks to a solid offensive showing. Caleb Johnson (3-for-4) doubled for MG, scoring a run while bringing three in. Michael Bertapelle scored twice for the Chargers, who went 9-for-26. Evan Brunni (1-for-3) finished with two RBI as five individual players scored a run for Everett.

Non-league

Granite Falls 29, La Conner 2 (5)

GRANITE FALLS — The Tigers (1-3) earned their first win emphatically, scoring nearly 30 runs in four offensive innings. Four Tigers scored four runs in Koby Hawkesworth (3-for-3, 4 RBI), Cole Tappe (2-for-2, 3 RBI), Kaden Sturm (4-for-6, 2 RBI) and Dwayne Pocknett Jr. (1-for-2, 2 RBI). As a team, Granite Falls went 17-for-30 in the win.

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Mount Vernon Christian 12, Darrington 2

Northwest

Lynden 8, Lakewood 3

LYNDEN — The Cougars fell to 1-3 in league play (2-6 overall) as Brayden McAllister (1-for-3, run, RBI) doubled for Lakewood.