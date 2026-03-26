Snohomish opens league play with pitcher’s duel win

Snohomish junior Abby Edwards delivers a pitch during the Panthers’ 3-2 loss to Liberty in the 3A State Softball semifinals in Lacey on May 24, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Snohomish junior Abby Edwards delivers a pitch during the Panthers’ 3-2 loss to Liberty in the 3A State Softball semifinals in Lacey, Washington on May 24, 2025. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Thursday, March 26:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 3, Monroe 2 (8)

MONROE — The Panthers (4-1 overall, 1-0 league) won a pitcher’s duel over the Bearcats (3-4, 0-1) to open league play. Abby Edwards pitched all eight frames for Snohomish, striking out 10 while giving up just four hits, four walks and one earned run. For Monroe, Holly Pettitt threw nine Ks while allowing seven hits, one walk and three earned runs. Rhys Doyle (1-for-4, 2 RBI) hit a double in the top of the eighth to score Taylor Ward (3-for-4, run) in what ended up being the winning run for Snohomish. Vivian Knuckey (2-for-3, run) doubled twice for Monroe.

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 8, Arlington 0

MUKILTEO — Synclair Mawudeku took over for the Knights (3-2, 1-0), pitching a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts and one hit allowed, facing just 22 hitters. Olivia Martinez (2-for-3) led a potent Kamiak offense with 4 RBI, thanks in part to a triple, while Mila McIntosh scored twice. Morgan Miller stole a base for Arlington (2-3, 0-1).

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Lake Stevens 13, Mariner 1

Non-league

Shorewood 13, Marysville Getchell 3 (5)

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (3-2) run-ruled the Chargers (0-4) as four Shorewood players scored two runs. Emma Kellum (1-for-2) led the effort with two runs and two RBI while Lilah Pickett (RBI), Rose Gallagher (1-for-2) and Ellie Van Horn all scored twice. Zoey Perreault pitched all five frames for Shorewood, striking out seven while allowing four hits and two earned runs. Abigail Guthrie (1-for-2, RBI) doubled for Marysville Getchell while Elle Glover scored two runs for the Chargers.

Northwest

Lynden 12, Lakewood 1 (6)

ARLINGTON — Arrihanna Bauer scored a run and stole a base as the Cougars fell to 1-4 (1-2 league).

Emerald Sound

La Conner 8, Granite Falls 7