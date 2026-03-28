7-run inning carries Kamiak past Glacier Peak

Prep roundup for Friday and Saturday (March 27-28):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 7, Glacier Peak 4

SNOHOMISH — The Knights (4-2 overall, 2-0 league) scored all of their runs in the sixth inning to overcome a four-run deficit against Glacier Peak (1-4, 0-1). Riley Karabach got the party started with a 2-RBI double. Synclair Mawudeku, Kenzie Barrington, Katie McBride and Kylee Bjella all drove in runs in the decisive frame. Audrey Fortune drove in three runs for Kamiak, including a 2-RBI double. Alexis Garcia and Ana Cruz Torres each notched two hits.

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Jackson 4, Arlington 3

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 12, Meadowdale 7

LYNNWOOD — Bri Reyes (3-for-5, 3 Runs, RBI), Jordan Stokes (2-for-5, 3 runs, RBI) and Evie Snow (2-for-4, run) each tripled for the Hawks (2-3 overall, 1-1 league), and A Johnson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBI. Hailey Bernards went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run for Meadowdale (2-3, 1-1).

Archbishop Murphy 22, Lynnwood 0

Northwest

Nooksack Valley 13, Lakewood 0

Non-league

Everett 10, Edmonds-Woodway 0 (6)

EDMONDS — Anna Luscher hurled a shutout for the Seagulls (4-2 overall), allowing four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters. Luscher helped her own cause by going 1-for-3 with two walks, a run and an RBI at the plate. Mia Hoekendorf homered, doubled and drove in four runs as part of her 3-for-4 outburst. Noa Gillespie had two hits and a walk for the E-W (2-4).

Shorecrest 15, Marysville Getchell 6

MARYSVILLE — The Scots (6-0 overall) registered 14 hits and five walks, led by leadoff hitter Riu Hanrahan (3-for-4, triple walk, 4 runs) and two hits apiece from Lila Titiali’i-McKinnon (double, 5 RBI), Natalie Fernandez, Lyla Ann Taing, Ruby Smevik and Chloe Gurnee. Elle Glover went 3-for-4, stole two bases and scored two runs for Marysville Getchell (0-5).

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Shorewood at Lake Washington, score not reported

SATURDAY

Non-league

Snohomish at Oak Harbor, 11 a.m.

Burlington-Edison at Stanwood, 11 a.m. at Kamiak H.S.

Eastmont at Glacier Peak, 2 p.m.

Burlington-Edison at Kamiak, 1 p.m.