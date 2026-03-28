Comment: Trump says Americans who oppose him are now our country’s ‘greatest enemy’

On Sunday, the president posted, “Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democrat Party!”

All totaled, counting Democrats and left-leaning Independents, there are a little over 100 million US citizens in this group. If you fall within one of those groups – You, We, are now “Enemies of the State.” By the president’s understanding, we are MORE DANGEROUS than the Terrorist-supporting Islamic nation of Iran.

How dangerous is the Iranian Regime? Since the 1979 overthrow of Iran’s democratic government, the Islamic Republic has been responsible for extensive violence. Estimates vary, but analysts commonly place the death toll in the tens of thousands, with some assessments suggesting that more than 100,000 people—including Iranian citizens, foreign nationals, and military personnel from multiple countries—have been killed as a result of the regime’s actions.

But – Iran is not dead. The war goes on and is getting worse and spreading. Trump started this war for no reason. Talks were proceeding and making progress. Donald, without Congress or the support of the American people, HE and he alone, started this war.

Trump says he started the war because Iran would not negotiate. Iran was.

Trump says he started the war because he needed to open the Straits of Hormuz. The Straits were open before he started the war.

Trump said he wanted to help the citizens of Iran to achieve Regime Change. (He still believes he can – should take a few weeks – he said).

Analysts which evaluate the feasibility of regime change in Iran examine these factors:

1. Internal unrest and legitimacy crises

2. The regime’s coercive capacity

3. Ethnic and political fragmentation risks

4. External military and diplomatic pressure

5. Economic and environmental collapse

6. Uncertainty in succession and elite cohesion

Across the sources, the consensus is: Regime change is possible but NOT predictable, NOT quick (a year or longer if all things align), and NOT controllable by outside powers alone. And given the multiple factions in Iran all wanting power – there could be greater unrest or a more dangerous regime replacing the current one.

Furthermore – He said he wanted to help the Iranian citizens. Now he’s threatening to bomb Iran’s power grid if the Regime does not come to the negotiating table and concede to his demands. Bombing the power grid is a war crime and will do incredible harm to the 88 million Iranian citizens.

Electricity is the enabling infrastructure for:

• Hospitals (ICUs, ventilators, surgeries, refrigeration for medicines)

• Water treatment and pumping

• Heating and cooling

• Food storage and distribution

• Sewage and sanitation systems

• Communication networks

When the grid goes down, these systems fail. The International Committee of the Red Cross notes that damage to energy infrastructure leads to mass displacement, hunger, disease outbreaks, and death because essential services cannot function without power.

So – WHO is “the greatest enemy America has?” The Democrats and Independents? The US citizens who speak against, vote against, and protest against Donald Trump? The US citizens who want the Rule of Law and the Constitution upheld? The US citizens who want fair and free voting? The US citizens who want there to be room for and the Brotherhood of people of all races, and creeds; those who seek Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness? WE WANT THIS!! WE ARE THE ENEMY??!!

MILLIONS of people around the world have died seeking this. Hundreds of Thousands of Veterans have died protecting this!

It is time people.

The WWII martyred Lutheran Minister, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, as he fought against those who would take away people’s freedom and lives, wrote the following:

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak, Not to act is to act.”

It’s our time.

Decide.

Speak.

Act.

You decide what you can do.

Just Do It.

Robert Boreson lives in Bothell.