Letter: If not the planet, do it for your vacations!

Climate change is thrashing my vacations! I have to choose campgrounds at the last minute after consulting fire maps. Flights are regularly delayed by extreme weather. Dreams of hiking are marred by fear of excess heat. Flood-induced mudslides, lack of snow, or road closures have kept me from even trying to plan a ski day.

And I am a lucky one. My sister’s house in Florida was nearly destroyed by hurricane Helene. Residents of Lahaina, Maui, are barely recovering from their fires and they now face flooding.

Surprisingly, you can take action to stabilize the climate and have fun at the same time! Join Citizens Climate Lobby where you can make new friends and develop relationships with elected officials of both parties. Invigorate your cooking with plant-based recipes! Become a tourist near your own home.

Hopefully, after all your hard work, your next vacation will be flawless.

Gwen Hanson

Bellevue