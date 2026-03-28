Roberts: Climate change is dynamic.

By Paul Roberts / For The Herald

The past 10 years have been the warmest on record. They follow over 100 years of humans burning fossil fuels, producing increasing amounts of greenhouse gases (GHGs), heating the atmosphere and altering weather patterns.

Global warming is rapidly accelerating. The Earth is now heating at roughly twice the rate observed before 2014, according to Germany’s Potsdam Institute. Other indicators support these findings, including rapidly melting glaciers, sea levels rising faster than earlier predicted, and extreme drought in western states. [[ https://www.pik-potsdam.de/en/news/latest-news/significant-acceleration-of-global-warming-since-2015 ]]

At this writing, intense atmospheric rivers are bringing heavy rains, snow and flooding to Western Washington. Throughout the western states, drought and diminished snowpack are reducing water supply. The Southwest has been under extreme drought conditions for the past 5 years, and a heat dome is currently bringing unseasonably warm weather with temperatures over 100 degrees. California is experiencing the hottest temperatures ever recorded in March.

Responding to climate change calls for a two-pronged strategy: mitigation – reducing GHGs that cause global warming; and adaptation – preparing for impacts of a warming world such as heat, wildfires, floods, droughts and sea level rise. Climate change makes these events more frequent, intense and expensive.

Washington is a national leader in responding to climate change and clean energy. In 2019, the State passed the Clean Energy Transformation Act, requiring carbon-free electricity by 2045. In 2021, the State passed the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), holding the state’s largest polluters accountable by pricing carbon and raising funds for mitigation and adaptation initiatives.

Washington’s leadership on climate change is laudable but lacking in some areas. Acceleration of global warming will expose more vulnerabilities. Preparing for accelerating climate change requires re-evaluating existing mitigation and adaptation efforts and adding new ones at speed and scale, including:

Preserving CCA funds for future climate change mitigation and adaptation needs. The 2026 Legislative Session used these funds to help fill a shortfall in the State’s budget. A rapidly warming world will place increasing demands for mitigation and adaptation projects. The voters approved these funds for such purposes and the legislature should honor this commitment, not divert these funds for other uses.

Updating adaptation plans with current climate data that projects the acceleration of impacts over the next two biennial budget cycles (2027-29 and 2029-2031). This would examine climate impacts related to heat, wildfires, water, flooding, drought, energy, agriculture, and infrastructure, including transportation. Updating plans to account for changing conditions would be a good use for CCA funds and would inform how these funds may be directed to meet future needs.

Implementing the newly created Washington Electric Transmission Authority as soon as possible to expedite and finance upgrading and building new high-voltage power lines to carry clean energy to homes and businesses. These investments are critical to modernize the grid, meet growing demands, and avoid blackouts.

Streamlining Washington’s permitting structure. The State is a leader in environmental protection and climate change, but ranks near the bottom in timely permitting of new renewable energy projects and infrastructure. Speed and scale matter in combatting accelerating climate change.

Regulating data centers. Data centers consume large quantities of energy and water, raising rates for other customers both residential and commercial. The legislature considered regulations this session, but proposals were killed by lobbyists representing big tech. The 2027 legislature should pass regulations providing protections for consumers and stability for energy markets.

Doubling down on clean energy economic development. While the federal government has abandoned clean energy and renewables, the rest of the world has not. Clean energy is now the cheapest source for new energy development, and that was before Trump’s war on Iran drove up energy prices. That conflict has exposed yet again the risks of reliance on fossil fuels for nations, economies and markets. Clean renewable energy development can boost job creation and help offset the loss of jobs in the tech sector due to AI displacement.

Global warming is accelerating, resulting in more frequent, intense and expensive events. The best time to act was in the 1980’s when these patterns were clearly identified. The next best time is now with speed and scale. Washington has an opportunity to build on its environmental legacy and play a meaningful role in the environment and global economy.

Paul Roberts is retired and lives in Everett. His career spans five decades in infrastructure, economics and environmental policy, including former Chair of the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Board and advising Washington cities on climate change.

Eco-nomics

“Eco-nomics” is a series of articles exploring issues at the intersection of climate change and economics. Climate change (global warming) is caused by greenhouse gas emissions — carbon dioxide and methane chiefly — generated by human activities, primarily burning fossil fuels and agricultural practices. Global warming poses an existential threat to the planet. Successfully responding to this threat requires urgent actions — clear plans and actionable strategies — to rapidly reduce GHG emissions and adapt to climate-influenced events. The Eco-nomics series focuses on mitigation and adaptation strategies viewed through the twin perspectives of science and economics. Find links to the series thus far at tinyurl.com/HeraldEco-nomics.