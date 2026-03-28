Snohomish’s Vorderbruggen, Davisson hand Stanwood first loss
Published 5:15 pm Saturday, March 28, 2026
Prep baseball roundup for Friday and Saturday (March 27-28):
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY
Wesco 3A/2A North
Snohomish 3, Stanwood 2
SNOHOMISH — Trevor Vorderbruggen registered a game-ending strikeout after Stanwood loaded the bases to make sure Breckin Davisson’s first-inning bases-clearing double stood up for the Panthers (5-2 overall, 2-2 league).
Vorderbruggen pitched all seven innings for the Panthers, working around five walks and three hits while striking out eight batters to hand Stanwood (7-1, 3-1) its first loss.
Stanwood pitcher Jaxson Beard settled down after the early fireworks, shutting out the Panthers the rest of the way while registering 12 strikeouts.
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Everett 16, Marysville Pilchuck 0
Non-league
Burlington-Edison 9, Cascade 0
Overlake 2, King’s 1
SATURDAY
Non-league
Lake Stevens 11, Edmonds-Woodway 7
LAKE STEVENS — The Warriors jumped on Lake Stevens with a four-run first inning, but the Vikings (2-2 overall) crossed home six times in the third inning to take the lead for good.
Kellen Gadlin (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Chase Fluke (2-for-4, double, run), Jacob Heston (2-for-3, walk, RBI) and Blake Moser (2-for-3, walk, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs) led the comeback. Cade Landes and Brooks Pugmire each pitched a hitless inning in relief.
Cruz Escandon had two hits and two stolen bases for Edmonds-Woodway (3-3), while William Alseth added a hit, a walk, a run and two RBI.
Mountlake Terrace 9, Garfield 2
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Jack Gripentrog pitched six shutout innings for the Hawks (3-3 overall), allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out 13. Porter August led the offense, going 2-for-3 with four RBI and a stolen base, while Owen Meek stole two bags and scored a run during his 2-for-4 afternoon.
Eastlake 13, Arlington 7
ARLINGTON — The Wolves (5-3) pounced on Arlington with a seven-run first inning, and scored 11 times in the first two frames. Camden Knudson, Easton Aalbu and Daniel Delcoure each had two hits for the Eagles (2-4).
Marysville Getchell 8, Oak Harbor 7
Sultan 7, Nooksack Valley 5
Granite Falls 8, Friday Harbor 3
Bellingham at Marysville Pilchuck, 4 p.m.
Darrington at Crosspoint Christian, 5:30 p.m. at Kitsap County Fairgrounds