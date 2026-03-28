Snohomish’s Vorderbruggen, Davisson hand Stanwood first loss

Snohomish’s Trevor Vorderbruggen yells after getting a strike out during the opening round 3A state game against Bellevue on May 20, 2025 in Snohomish. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Snohomish’s Trevor Vorderbruggen yells after getting a strike out during the opening round 3A state game against Bellevue on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Prep baseball roundup for Friday and Saturday (March 27-28):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 3, Stanwood 2

SNOHOMISH — Trevor Vorderbruggen registered a game-ending strikeout after Stanwood loaded the bases to make sure Breckin Davisson’s first-inning bases-clearing double stood up for the Panthers (5-2 overall, 2-2 league).

Vorderbruggen pitched all seven innings for the Panthers, working around five walks and three hits while striking out eight batters to hand Stanwood (7-1, 3-1) its first loss.

Stanwood pitcher Jaxson Beard settled down after the early fireworks, shutting out the Panthers the rest of the way while registering 12 strikeouts.

— — — — — —

Everett 16, Marysville Pilchuck 0

Non-league

Burlington-Edison 9, Cascade 0

Overlake 2, King’s 1

SATURDAY

Non-league

Lake Stevens 11, Edmonds-Woodway 7

LAKE STEVENS — The Warriors jumped on Lake Stevens with a four-run first inning, but the Vikings (2-2 overall) crossed home six times in the third inning to take the lead for good.

Kellen Gadlin (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Chase Fluke (2-for-4, double, run), Jacob Heston (2-for-3, walk, RBI) and Blake Moser (2-for-3, walk, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs) led the comeback. Cade Landes and Brooks Pugmire each pitched a hitless inning in relief.

Cruz Escandon had two hits and two stolen bases for Edmonds-Woodway (3-3), while William Alseth added a hit, a walk, a run and two RBI.

Mountlake Terrace 9, Garfield 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Jack Gripentrog pitched six shutout innings for the Hawks (3-3 overall), allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out 13. Porter August led the offense, going 2-for-3 with four RBI and a stolen base, while Owen Meek stole two bags and scored a run during his 2-for-4 afternoon.

Eastlake 13, Arlington 7

ARLINGTON — The Wolves (5-3) pounced on Arlington with a seven-run first inning, and scored 11 times in the first two frames. Camden Knudson, Easton Aalbu and Daniel Delcoure each had two hits for the Eagles (2-4).

Marysville Getchell 8, Oak Harbor 7

Sultan 7, Nooksack Valley 5

Granite Falls 8, Friday Harbor 3

Bellingham at Marysville Pilchuck, 4 p.m.

Darrington at Crosspoint Christian, 5:30 p.m. at Kitsap County Fairgrounds