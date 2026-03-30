New bike track to be built in Arlington

EVERETT — A new public bike track will be built in Arlington thanks to fundraising efforts by the local Rotary Club, a press release said.

The Arlington Rotary Club has been working with the city and Arlington’s Parks and Recreation Commission for five years to make a bicycle pump track a reality at Jensen Park, off of Jensen Farm Lane just east of Highway 9 and south of East Highland Drive, city spokesperson Mandy Kruger said in an email.

A bicycle pump track is a looped course made with small hills and banked turns, designed so riders can maintain speed by “pumping” their bikes, shifting their body weight up and down, with little or no pedaling.

The asphalt track will cover 14,000 square feet, the release said. Construction is expected to begin in June, with the projected grand opening on July 20, International Mountain Biking Day.

The Rotary Club raised a large portion of the bike track’s funding over three years through its Great Stilly Duck Dash event.

The annual rubber duck race down the Stillaguamish River began in 1987 and has raised more than $3 million for various Arlington community projects, the Rotary Club website says.

The bicycle pump track project’s total cost is $618,000, Kruger said. The Arlington Rotary Club raised more than $230,000 through multiple years of fundraising, with Snohomish County, the Stillaguamish Tribe and Amazon each donating more than $100,000.

The Stillaguamish Tribe’s support allowed the addition of a small child riding area to the plan, the release said. More details, including construction updates and grand opening information, will be shared as the project progresses.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay