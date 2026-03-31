Prep baseball: Granite Falls scores 21 in run-rule win

Prep baseball roundup for Tuesday, March 31:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30)

Non-league

Granite Falls 21, Marysville Pilchuck 5 (5)

GRANITE FALLS — The Tigers (3-4) put 21 runs on the Tomahawks (0-7) to induce the run rule. Granite Falls went 19-for-30, as Drake Smith (4-for-4) scored three runs with a game-high five RBI while Dwayne Pocknett Jr. (3-for-3, RBI, 3 SB) and Landon Gwinner (4-for-4, 3 RBI) also scored three times. Gwinner tripled and homered to hit that total as the Tigers rolled on offense. Jake Skarwecki was restless on the diamond, stealing three bases and scoring three times for Marysville Pilchuck.

Cascade 9, Sultan 7

SULTAN — The Bruins (2-5) survived an early shootout with the Turks (3-3) to snap a five-game losing streak. Isaiah Anderson (2-for-4, run) finished with a game-high three RBI for Cascade, while Logan Crosson (RBI) and Steven Wilson each scored two runs. Crosson also closed the game perfectly for the Bruins, pitching two no-hit innings to just six hitters. Landon Osborn (2-for-4) and Braydon Davis (2-for-3) each had two RBI for Sultan, which had three doubles as a team.

Glacier Peak 7, Snohomish 2

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (7-1) downed the Panthers (6-3) thanks to a five-run third frame. Atticus Quist (1-for-3) scored two runs and had two RBI with a pair of stolen bases, while Kaleb Bishop (2-for-3, run, 2 RBI) homered for Glacier Peak. Landon Klein scored a run and brought one in while stealing three bases for Snohomish.

Jackson 7, Everett 0

EVERETT — The Timberwolves (8-0) stayed perfect with a shutout win over the Seagulls (3-7). Jackson did it by committee on the mound, with Quinten Johns (3 K), Jordan Crawley (K) and Nathan Hajek (3 K) each slinging two scoreless frames. Austin Halvorson (2 RBI) doubled on the offensive end for Jackson while Gavin Clark scored twice. Conor Veals had the lone hit for Everett.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Marysville Getchell 4, Monroe 3

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (3-2 overall, 2-1 league) held off a Bearcats (2-2, 1-2) two-run rally in the bottom of the seventh for a tough league win. Finley Howard (1-for-2) and Peyton Wallace (2-for-3) each had a run and an RBI for Marysville Getchell while Caleb Johnson (2-for-2, RBI) hit a double. Cooper Agen pitched all the way for MG, allowing five hits and one earned run to four strikeouts. Aiden Thompson had two RBI and a stolen base for Monroe.

Northwest 2B/1B

Coupeville 6, Darrington 2

DARRINGTON — Five Coupeville runs in the sixth sunk the Loggers (0-7, 0-3) as Quentin Stewart pitched five innings without an earned run with 10 strikeouts for Darrington. Ashton Cumming stole three bases for the Loggers.