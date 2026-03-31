Prep Roundup: Edmonds-Woodway baseball slips past Mountlake Terrace
Published 9:50 am Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Prep roundup for Monday, March 30:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BASEBALL
Wesco 3A/2A South
Edmonds-Woodway 2, Mountlake Terrace 1 (9)
EDMONDS —Will Alseth picked up the win on the mound after a ball he hit in the bottom of the ninth dropped in for an error. Finn Crawford scored on the play as the Warriors (4-3 overall, 4-0 league) completed the series sweep. Declan Crawford pitched eight innings for E-W, striking out seven batters while allowing four hits, a walk and an earned run. Alseth pitched the top of the ninth, striking out one. Toshi Giginas registered two of the Warriors’ four hits against Terrace (3-4, 3-2).
Terrace pitcher Owen Meek matched Crawford, going eight innings. He struck out seven, and allowed one unearned run, two hits and a walk. Meek also went 2-for-4 at the plate.
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Shorewood 9, Lynnwood 1
Meadowdale 4, Archbishop Murphy 2
Wesco 3A/2A North
Everett 13, Marysville Pilchuck 1
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 4, Kamiak 1
Jackson 11, Cascade 0
Northwest
Anacortes 8, Lakewood 2
Non-league
Snohomish 11, Shorecrest 1
Emerald Sound
University Prep 18, Granite Falls 1
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GIRLS GOLF
Wesco 3A/2A North
Stanwood 205, Monroe 209
At Camaloch G.C.
Top two Stanwood golfers: Gracie Price 47, Makayla Jones 50. Monroe scores not reported.
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BOY SOCCER
Lakewood 7, Nooksack Valley 0