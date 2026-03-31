Prep softball: Mountlake Terrace hands Shorecrest first loss on Monday

Prep softball roundup for Monday, March 30:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 12, Shorecrest 2

SHORELINE — The Hawks (3-3 overall, 2-1 league) pulled away with 10 runs over the final two innings to hand Shorecrest its first loss. Bri Reyes (3-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 1 RBI), Amaya Johnson (2 hits, triple, 5 RBI, 2 runs) led Terrace. Johnson also pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight batters while allowing two unearned runs. Lyla Ann Taing walked twice and scored a run for the Scots (6-1, 2-1).

Non-league

Stanwood 6, Edmonds-Woodway 1

STANWOOD — Addi Anderson struck out 11 in Stanwood’s win.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Lynnwood 23, Marysville Pilchuck 10 (5)

MARYSVILLE — Olivia Michaels hit four doubles for Lynnwood (4-3 overall). The Tommies fell to 0-3.

Snohomish 9, Meadowdale 0

LYNNWOOD — Abby Edwards dominated from the circle, striking out 16 batters, walking none during a four-hit shutout for Snohomish (6-1 overall). She also went 2-for-4 from the batter’s box. Amelie Lopez tripled, walked and drove in three runs. No. 9 hitter Jordyn Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. For the Mavericks (2-4), Hallie Weeks and Peyton Warnock combined for all of Meadowdale’s hits, notching two apiece.

Woodinville 11, Kamiak 2

MUKILTEO — Gabby Veighey had a hit, a walk and an RBI for the Knight, who dropped to 5-3 overall.

Inglemoor 11, Everett 4

EVERETT — Mia Hoekendorf hit a home run, but six Everett errors plus seven hits and six walks by Inglemoor doomed the Seagulls (4-3 overall).

Redmond 8, Shorewood 2

SHORELINE — Zoey Perrault and each went 1-for-3 for Shorewood (3-4 overall).

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Arlington 8, Monroe 7

Archbishop Murphy 8, Marysville Getchell 5

Shorewood 14, Mariner 8