South County firefighters rescue woman from house fire

South County Fire crews respond to a house fire just before 8:30 a.m. Monday near Lake Stickney. (South County Fire)

EVERETT — Firefighters rescued a woman from a house fire Monday morning near Lake Stickney.

Just before 8:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to the 13800 block of 20th Place West, according to a South County Fire press release. They discovered heavy flames coming from the back of a home.

While searching the residence, firefighters found a woman approximately in her 70s inside a bedroom and pulled her to safety, the release said.

First responders transported her to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

Within around 30 minutes, firefighters extinguished the fire, containing the flames to one section of the home, the release said. Smoke caused damage throughout the structure.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office, in partnership with South County Fire, is investigating the cause of the fire. Mukilteo Fire Department, Paine Field Airport Fire Department and Everett Fire Department assisted with the response.

South County Fire encourages individuals to check their home’s smoke alarms, as working smoke alarms can give you more time to escape a fire, the release said. Individuals should replace batteries in smoke alarms once a year and replace all smoke alarms after 10 years.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan