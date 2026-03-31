This Everett Easter Bunny rides a Harley

Two members show off their ride patches they earned on March 12, 2026, in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Dan “Tapeworm” Caldwell hold his daughter Willow while other kids play games and listen to music on March 12, 2026, in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Jeff “Turtle” Ginnard shows his turtle tattoo next to the date he joined the No Name Riders Motorcycle Club on March 12, 2026, in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Jeff “Turtle” Ginnard sits on his bike that has two turtle plushies hanging of the handlebars on March 12, 2026, in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Jayson “Switch” Baum talks with his wife Chasity “Tink” Baum while he preps a meal for a club gathering on March 12, 2026, in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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No Name Riders Motorcycle Club members arrive at the clubhouse on March 12, 2026, in Everett. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — This Easter Bunny rolls in on a hog.

A week late.

What’s up with that?

Most egg hunts wrap up by Easter. The No Name Riders Mother Chapter flips the script, stretching the fun with its annual post-Easter hunt.

The action starts at 11 a.m. April 12 at American Legion Park in Everett. About 700 baskets will be handed out, along with bikes, stuffed toys and other prizes. Burgers and hot dogs are on the house, served by members in black leather.

Look for the chrome at the curb. Climb on a bike. Snap a photo with the Easter Bunny.

The eggs are stuffed ahead of time at the chapter’s clubhouse, a small building on a side street north of downtown Everett at 1513 23rd St., near Colby Avenue.

Easy to miss, until the front sidewalk fills with bikes.

Behind the dark windows is the hangout — a bar, couches, tables, a DJ booth, a dartboard and a disco ball — the hub for parties, meetings or a Thursday family dinner.

The weekly evening meal is where the Herald photographer and I caught up with them. The place pulsed with men in black, women and children. Tacos sizzled on the stove. People talked and laughed instead of thumbing their screens. Kids zoomed around the room.

“A lot of life happens here,” said Justin “Rook” McIntyre, 37, a club co-founder. “It’s our heart that beats along. We are always the best when we’re together.”

Every jacket bears the motto: “No Race. No Religion. No Bullshit.” To join, members must ride a motorcycle, pass a background check and be voted in. And be male.

“It’s a men’s club for men. It’s a brotherhood,” McIntyre said. “We travel a lot, spend a lot of time on the road. For a million different reasons — for no reason at all — it’s better if it’s just guys traveling together. It’s easier.”

That said, their female counterparts are part of the club, with “Better Half” jackets and road names of their own.

No Name Riders started in 2009 with a handful of mostly single dudes on sport bikes.

“We were just a bunch of guys who wanted to be cool,” McIntyre said. “We had a lot to learn.”

Now about 50 members strong, the club spans two chapters, with riders in their 20s through their 70s, each with a road name.

“Sometimes the name finds you,” said McIntyre, who started as a rookie rider and earned the name “Rook.”

Jordan O’Neall, 33, is “Wreck-It.”

“I had a tendency to break s—-,” he said.

Anthony Hulit, 35, has been “Budha” since high school.

“I was a peaceful individual, and at that point I smoked a bunch of cannabis, so it was kind of a double entendre,” he said. “Mainly because I try to work my way through stuff with words instead of having an outburst.”

Jeff Ginnard, 44, goes by “Turtle,” a nod to both his build and the stuffed turtles dangling from his Harley. A turtle is tattooed on his hand, alongside the date he was patched into the club.

Cody “Mighty Mouse” Alexander, 33, drives a chopper and handles PR for the club.

“I’m short, and kind of tough sometimes,” he said.

Check out his videos on the club’s Facebook page.

The group calls itself a progressive biker club and a fraternal order. Giving back is required.

As part of initiation, each rookie creates a service project or event.

Jeigh “Napster” Pike, 39, took on the street in front of the clubhouse through the city’s Adopt-a-Street program.

“Every other month, 10 or 12 of us get out there to clean up the neighborhood,” he said.

That ethos traces to a decade ago, when member Dan “Tapeworm” Caldwell’s infant son was treated at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Riders stood by the family, steering the club toward service.

“That gave us a mission and direction,” McIntyre said. The boy is doing well now.

The No Name Riders sponsor families during the holidays, assemble kits for people who are experiencing homelessness and organize back-to-school drives.

The egg hunt is the biggest event. Donors include McGovern’s Precision Painting and More, DC Window Tinting, ATCO Communications, Cheri’s Fireside Lounge, Patty’s Eggnest and City Wide Fence.

The clubhouse hosts Trunk or Treat in the fall. On bike nights, a propped-open door doubles as an invitation: Come in, take a look.

At the recent Thursday family dinner, Jayson “Switch” Baum was in the kitchen.

“I ran a bar in Lynnwood and used to cook,” he said.

His wife, Chasity “Tink,” used to have her own bike but now rides on the back of his.

Their son Landon, 16, is already eyeing a motorcycle. “My main priority is that I’m going to get all the girls with it,” he said.

Landon pitches in.

“Last year I helped set up almost all the eggs at the hunt,” he said. “I was the backup Easter Bunny.”

He’s hoping to suit up this year.

On April 12, just as the Peeps at home are starting to go stale, hundreds of kids will scatter across the grass at American Legion Park, racing for a second haul of colorful eggs.

Leading the hunt are the same guys you might hear before you see on the highway.

For them, it’s another kind of ride.

A different kind of horsepower.

Got a story for “What’s Up With That?” Hit me up at reporterbrown@gmail.com or 425-422-7598.