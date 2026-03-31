Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for March 22-28

The Athlete of the Week nominees for March 22-28. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Addi Anderson |Stanwood softball

The junior pitched a complete-game no-hitter while striking out 14 batters to lead the Spartans to a win over rival Arlington. Anderson won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for March 15-21 by claiming 145 (36.25%) of the 400 votes.

♦♦ PLEASE CLICK HERE TO VOTE ♦♦

Read more at: https://www.heraldnet.com/2026/03/16/vote-for-the-heralds-prep-athlete-of-the-week-for-march-8-14-3/

This week’s nominees

Jaxson Beard | Stanwood baseball

The junior homered and doubled in a 3-2 win over Snohomish on March 25, driving in two runs.

Finn Crawford | Edmonds-Woodway baseball

The senior struck out 13 and allowed six hits in six innings pitched in a 6-1 win over Mountlake Terrace.

Abby Edwards | Snohomish softball

The senior pitched all eight innings in a 3-2 win over Monroe on March 26, striking out 10 while giving up just four hits.

Anna Luscher | Everett softball

The junior pitcher tossed two shutouts, including a 1-hitter, in wins over Jackson and Edmonds-Woodway. She pitched 13 innings in the two games, striking out 16 batters. Luscher also went 3-for-7 with two walks, two runs and an RBI from her leadoff spot.

Synclair Mawudeku | Kamiak softball

The senior pitched a complete-game shutout with eight strikeouts and one hit allowed, facing just 22 hitters in a March 26 win over Arlington.

David Telling | Shorecrest baseball

Telling hit a clutch three-run homer in the top of the seventh in a 5-4 win over Archbishop Murphy on March 24

♦♦ PLEASE CLICK HERE TO VOTE ♦♦

Other strong performances

In no particular order

Riu Hanrahan, Shorecrest softball; Lila Titiali’i-McKinnon, Shorecrest softball; Amaya Johnson, Mountlake Terrace softball; Blake Moser, Lake Stevens baseball; Jack Gripentrog, Mountlake Terrace baseball; Owen Meek, Mountlake Terrace baseball; Emmett Brown, Glacier Peak baseball; Quin Johns, Jackson baseball; Toshi Gilginas, Edmonds-Woodway baseball; Caleb Johson, Marysville Getchell baseball; Cooper Thompson, Archbishop Murphy baseball; Madison Jacquot, Jackson softball; Clara Dorgan, Jackson softball; Max Reep, Stanwood baseball; Tanner Requa, Stanwood baseball; Mia Hoekendorf, Everett softball.

— — — — — —

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.